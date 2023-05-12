The past 20 years have involved the impressive expansion of the hotel industry in Málaga, with a myriad of establishments – including the Hotel Silken Málaga, Barceló Málaga, Vincci Selección Posada del Patio, and Hotel Molina Lario (to name just a few) – having invested heavily in establishing a presence in the city.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of the Hotel Soho Boutique Castillo Santa Catalina
Luxury Abounds
It isn’t just the big hotel groups that have left their mark on the city. Málaga has also seen the arrival of quaint boutique hotels such as the Castillo Santa Catalina, a stunning five-star establishment located in a palace in El Limonar that bears a Renaissance Arabian architectural style. Constructed in 1932 and situated by a fortress dating back to 1624, it boasts one of the most beautiful views of the Coast in the city. Indeed, many residents head to this hotel for a meal or a cup of coffee just to catch a glimpse of the Mediterranean from this vertiginous spot.
Arabian Nights
Arabian arches graced with bougainvilleas, traditional Andalusian fountains, and stone walkways transport you almost instantly to a world of romance, beauty, and nature. The castle is surrounded by lush trees and seems worlds away from the city centre, despite being a short drive up.
An Exclusive Stay
The hotel has just 24 rooms, all of which are decorated in calming, soothing colours. There are five room types to choose from: the Double Room, Double Deluxe Room, Junior Suite with a Sea View, Junior Suite with a Terrace, and Two-Room Suite with a Terrace.
The Two-Room Suite is definitely one to go for if you are travelling with family or friends. It occupies an entire floor of the historic palace and comprises two spacious rooms, one of which has a Super King (1.8 x 2-metre) bed, and the other of which has two twin beds.
This suite measures 60m2 and has two living rooms, two complete bathrooms (with baths and rain effect showers, plus Chopard personal care products), and 55” LED TVs. The hotel takes the exclusivity factor up a notch with an on-site bellhop, valet parking, and a private carpark.
Culinary Temptations
The Hotel Soho Boutique Castillo Santa Catalina has two spots to entice guests and day visitors alike: a Bar Lounge (located on the terrace and ideal for cocktails on spring or summer afternoons) and the restaurant, simply called El Castillo. Its menu pays homage to Málaga’s proximity to the sea, though some produce is sourced from abroad.
Just a few of the many tempting dishes to watch out for include French oysters (au naturel or with a shiso ponzu sauce), ‘OO’ Cantabrian anchovies, lobster, tuna belly with pak choi and Hollandaise sauce, and more.
Meat lovers will find their perfect match in dishes like the steak tartar with roasted marrow, duck magret with a beetroot tartar, beef Rossini, among others. The restaurant also offers a tasting menu with a wine pairing crafted by the sommelier.
For Special Events
Because of its uniquely beautiful location and architecture, the palace makes an ideal spot for weddings and events. It has both indoor and outdoor dining choices, so it can be booked throughout the seasons.
Things To Do During Your Stay
If a little R ‘n R is what you’re after, then you may be tempted to lounge all day by the stunning pool, or have a swim while you gaze at the Mediterranean Sea beneath you. The hotel is conveniently close to Málaga’s city centre as well, so you will be spoiled for choice when it comes to museums, restaurants, and shopping.
Distances
The Hotel Soho Boutique Castillo Santa Catalina is:
- 2.8km from the city centre
- 1 km from the beach
- 2.5km from Muelle Uno
- 14km from the airport
- 2.7km from the Picasso Museum
- 3km from the Carmen Thyssen Museum
- 4.5km from the closest shopping centre