Soho Boutique Castillo Santa Catalina

Luxury Abounds

It isn’t just the big hotel groups that have left their mark on the city. Málaga has also seen the arrival of quaint boutique hotels such as the Castillo Santa Catalina, a stunning five-star establishment located in a palace in El Limonar that bears a Renaissance Arabian architectural style. Constructed in 1932 and situated by a fortress dating back to 1624, it boasts one of the most beautiful views of the Coast in the city. Indeed, many residents head to this hotel for a meal or a cup of coffee just to catch a glimpse of the Mediterranean from this vertiginous spot.

Arabian Nights

Arabian arches graced with bougainvilleas, traditional Andalusian fountains, and stone walkways transport you almost instantly to a world of romance, beauty, and nature. The castle is surrounded by lush trees and seems worlds away from the city centre, despite being a short drive up.

An Exclusive Stay

The hotel has just 24 rooms, all of which are decorated in calming, soothing colours. There are five room types to choose from: the Double Room, Double Deluxe Room, Junior Suite with a Sea View, Junior Suite with a Terrace, and Two-Room Suite with a Terrace.

The Two-Room Suite is definitely one to go for if you are travelling with family or friends. It occupies an entire floor of the historic palace and comprises two spacious rooms, one of which has a Super King (1.8 x 2-metre) bed, and the other of which has two twin beds.

This suite measures 60m2 and has two living rooms, two complete bathrooms (with baths and rain effect showers, plus Chopard personal care products), and 55” LED TVs. The hotel takes the exclusivity factor up a notch with an on-site bellhop, valet parking, and a private carpark.