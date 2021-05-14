As we traverse spring and enter the sunny summer season, many of us will spend more time outdoors, relaxing and enjoying the lovely weather. Now is the ideal time, therefore, to take stock of your outdoor spaces, whether garden or terrace, and review how you can optimally prepare them for the good days ahead.
WORDS: JAMES SINCLAIR, PHOTOGRAPHY: COURTESY OF SOLPURI
As we traverse spring and enter the sunny summer season, many of us will spend more time outdoors, relaxing and enjoying the lovely weather. Now is the ideal time, therefore, to take stock of your outdoor spaces, whether garden or terrace, and review how you can optimally prepare them for the good days ahead.
WORDS: JAMES SINCLAIR, PHOTOGRAPHY: COURTESY OF SOLPURI
Enter solpuri, the prestigious German manufacturer of luxurious outdoor furniture, with a range of award-winning designs that are centered on comfort, quality and sustainability.
SOLPURI – INSPIRED BY THE SUN
The company’s name derives from sol – inspired by the sun and puri – driven by design, and their range of products reflect these foundations. Its aim is to set new trends for outdoor living with the delightful incongruities which give the solpuri collection its unique character – light solidity, timeless modernity, cool cosiness and simple elegance.
LASTING DESIGN
The individual pieces are the result of finely tuned composition in combination with state-of-the-art production technologies. Here, the design element is paramount, manifested in the timeless beauty and precise attention to detail incorporated in every item. The finished units are of an enviable quality, guaranteeing their endurance even when withstanding extreme weather conditions.
COMFORT FACTOR
Comfort is a key aspect and solpuri aims to provide it at the highest level, so that leisurely hours can be spent with loved ones or alone, sitting or lying at ones ease, ensconced in the sensual snugness the brand is famed for. This is accomplished by working with a selection of renowned designers in harmony with top quality materials to create minimalist elegant furniture for those beautiful moments outdoors.
SUSTAINABLE VALUES
The company also takes its responsibilities seriously with the teak employed sourced from certified sustainable plantations in Asia. Similarly, all materials are recyclable and all wooden components are fairly traded.
PRECISION ENGINEERING
The stainless steel and aluminium collections are only assembled using the highest quality alloys which, together with precisely processed frame constructions, guarantees maximum stability and longevity. A final rounding off by hand gives every item of furniture the finishing touch.
NEW PRODUCTS FOR 2021
Extending its range for 2021, solpuri has launched the VERA Dining Chair, the CHARLIE Table, MOON Lights and new outdoor lounges, the CARO Lounge and BOXX Lounge.
VERA Dining Chair
Characterised by a slender aluminium frame with beautifully tapered legs and a distinctive hand-woven pattern made from String-Flex rope, the new VERA Dining Chair is a pleasure to occupy, with its smooth teak armrests adding softness to the touch.
CHARLIE Table
This new component is characterised by a soft appearance, resulting from the combination of well-proportioned, tapered legs with the gently rounded shape of the table’s surface. The powder-coated aluminium frame is available in Anthracite, White and Petrol. Table tops can be selected from Dekton, ceramic or teak, resulting in a number of enticing colour combinations to suit individual tastes.
Designer: Hoffmann Kahleyss Design
MOON Lights
As atmospheric as moonlight and specially developed for outdoor use, the pure design of the MOON lamps present charming summer evenings in a completely new light. Three filigree legs securely hold a ring which surrounds the actual light source – a solar panel which can be dimmed and also controlled remotely. Available in three heights: MINI at 50cm, MIDI at 100cm and MAXI at 150cm, each one giving a correspondingly greater radius of light.
There is also a floor lamp with an arm extension in two heights – 160cm MIDI and 190cm MAXI – which are ideal for supplying a larger table or lounge setting with light from above. The actual luminaire of these units is adjustable in incline and can be fixed in any position. Thanks to its Anthracite colour, the MOON light framework is practically invisible at night. All that remains is the pure light!
Designer: Klaus Nolting
BOXX Lounge
BOXX is a modular lounge system with a cubic design with three differently sized seat modules made of aluminium in trendy Anthracite or White, offering many layout combinations. With thick, comfortable, cushions, each seating unit can be used as a stool, back or corner module and these can be adapted to either a lounge or a dining height. Additional C- or U-shaped storage units are available to further extend either side of a module, and the structure also provides a convenient storage space for the upholstery.
Designer: Karsten Weigel
CARO Lounge
Either by the pool or on the terrace, the CARO Lounge provides a luxurious experience for lounging afternoons and balmy summer evenings. Characterised by a rounded silhouette, CARO’s aluminium frames are delicately interwoven with a filigree weave of String-Flex outdoor rope providing perfect comfort. Complement with plush seat cushions and casual scatter cushions and set with either one of two different height lounge tables in various ceramic colours.
Designer: Hoffmann Kahleyss Design
So, if you desire to enhance your outdoor experience with beautiful, durable, quality, furniture options, look no further than solpuri.