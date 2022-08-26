A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way John C. Maxwell.

There are very few projects in a General Manager’s life that take them back home. This gift, however, is one that has come at an ideal time in the life of Finca Cortesin’s Rene Zimmer, who has been at the helm of the Finca since its launch. Previously, Rene had been called to raise the bar for renowned establishments like La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel in Mallorca, and Grand Hotel Europe, A Belmond Hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia. At Finca Cortesin, he has expressed his perfectionism and passion for client service for over 13 years, ensuring that this serene, nature-filled land estate continues to entice high-end clients from across the globe.

Rene’s hard work has given fruit. Even in challenging times like the initial post-Brexit era and the height of Covid, the resort still managed to enjoy full occupancy. The combination of cutting-edge biophilic design, an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Cabell B. Robinson, a 2.200m2 Spa, and excellent culinary offerings have marked the Finca as one of Europe’s most successful luxury resorts. Today, however, he is heeding the call of a new project. It will see him divide his time equally between Finca Cortesin and Son Net in Mallorca.