There are very few projects in a General Manager’s life that take them back home. This gift, however, is one that has come at an ideal time in the life of Finca Cortesin’s Rene Zimmer, who has been at the helm of the Finca since its launch. Previously, Rene had been called to raise the bar for renowned establishments like La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel in Mallorca, and Grand Hotel Europe, A Belmond Hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia. At Finca Cortesin, he has expressed his perfectionism and passion for client service for over 13 years, ensuring that this serene, nature-filled land estate continues to entice high-end clients from across the globe.
Rene’s hard work has given fruit. Even in challenging times like the initial post-Brexit era and the height of Covid, the resort still managed to enjoy full occupancy. The combination of cutting-edge biophilic design, an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Cabell B. Robinson, a 2.200m2 Spa, and excellent culinary offerings have marked the Finca as one of Europe’s most successful luxury resorts. Today, however, he is heeding the call of a new project. It will see him divide his time equally between Finca Cortesin and Son Net in Mallorca.
Son Net Mallorca: Debuting In Spring 2023
Son Net, located on the soul-stirring island of Mallorca, is a stylish, understated, art-filled hideaway located in a private Majorcan estate that dates back to 1672. Nestled in the foothills of the UNESCO World Heritage-protected Tramuntana Mountains and just a 15-minute drive from Palma, this stately manor house was owned by several prominent families and is considered one of the most prestigious residential estates on the island.
Auspicious Beginnings
Today, Son Net is co-owned and managed by the acclaimed Finca Cortesin team. Its partnership with David Stein (who purchased Son Net before converting it into a hotel) prompts the Son Net story to come full circle, since David Stein’s The Stein Group provided advice to Finca Cortesin prior to its opening. Currently, Son Net is being lovingly and meticulously restored with caring respect and thoughtfulness and it is scheduled to launch in March, 2023. The hotel will have just 31 suites and will juxtapose elegant, palatial architecture with relaxed, romantic, intimate interiors. Guests will enjoy breathtaking views over the landscape, tranquil strolls through lush Mediterranean gardens, and the uplifting fragrance of citrus orchards.
Paying Heed To Tradition
Son Net is famed for its history and classical design and it will preserve many of its original features – including rustic beams, stone floors and archways, carved wooden ceilings, antique fireplaces, an original 17th-century interior courtyard, a spring-fed well, and a private family chapel. The Hotel will additionally house a private art collection.
In Nature’s Embrace
Spanning 57,000m2 of boundless private landscape, Son Net will have multiple pools flanked by private shaded cabanas, encircled by impeccably tended lawns and flowerbeds that will give way to an ecological vegetable and herb garden, small farm, and private vineyard. Food will all be locally sourced and the list of gastronomic temptations will feature native orange and lemon trees growing on the bucolic estate, fresh seafood procured directly from the island, and fresh olive oil tastings from a century-old olive press. A private vineyard will produce Malvasia white wine, which will, in turn supply a large, open wine cellar and fuel delectable tastings.
A Brand-New Spa
Son Net will also boast an entirely new feature: a luxury spa with enticing design features such as warm ochre-hued interiors, detailed tiling, and arched windows that offer a serene view over the mountain ranges. The Spa will boast various spaces – including treatment rooms, a pool, and relaxation areas. It will offer beauty lovers a myriad of facial and body treatments that promote relaxation, turn back the hands of time, and boost recovery after an active day out.
Homeward-Bound
For Rene, spending a good part of his working schedule in Mallorca has an added bonus. He explains, “My family is based in Mallorca and I developed a keen knowledge of the island and its people by working for seven years at La Residencia. My family and I have fantastic memories of Son Net. I have an excellent relationship with Son Net’s great founder, David Stein, which was further solidified when he and his management team gave us input and know-how during the pre-opening process of Finca Cortesin Resort.”
A Man For All Seasons
Seasoned guests know that it is very hard to separate Finca Cortesin from Rene Zimmer. The Managing Director has developed friendships with many of the guests and is a favourite among locals as well. He is a well-known figure in Marbella, where he is reputed for his approachable, people-focused personality. The Finca will not be losing an iota of Rene’s passion and purpose, for he will be alternating his time between both resorts evenly. “It will seem like I have never left Finca Cortesin; on the days I am not there, my capable team will ensure our guests’ stays continue to be a luxury, pampering, relaxing experience.”
What’s New At Finca Cortesin?
Regular guests of Finca Cortesin know there is always something new to look forward to. Rene and his team are constantly looking to improve, cater to new demands, and present clients with a world-class experience. Some things are perfect just as they are – think the oasis-like beach club with its vertiginous palm trees, the carefully manicured gardens, the luxurious spa that entices with pampering Thai treatments, four swimming pools, tennis and paddle tennis courts, mouth-watering gastronomy, and of course, traditional Andalusian architecture. Every year, however, you will notice updates, changes, and improvements, thanks in no small part to Rene’s relentless pursuit of perfection.
New At Finca Cortesin: Rei Restaurant
The resort recently unveiled a brand-new Asian restaurant called REI, which serves exquisite traditional Asian cuisine, Asian fusion, and Mediterranean-inspired dishes of the highest quality. In Japanese culture, the name ‘REI’ refers to gratitude, courtesy, and reward.
The Chefs work primarily with seafood and raw ingredients and all produce is sourced locally in line with the hotel’s ‘zero km’ ethos. They prepare dishes in a unique open kitchen, where guests can view the young Chef, Luis Olarra, at work. Olarra combines the finest seafood and raw materials with produce grown nearby or in the Hotel’s own vegetable garden, and fish obtained from sustainable fisheries in the local Straits.
The menu features signatures dishes such as Galicia Razor Clams in sashimi with a smoked avocado emulsion, lime zest, and yuzu air, finished with pea shoots; Blue Fin Almadraba Tuna Belly Tartar with dashi jelly, flaked with smoked dried bonito and beluga caviar; and Turbot marinated in white miso, cooked in a Josper grill and accompanied by organic seasonal vegetables. The team is inspired by the unforgettable words of Confucius: “If you serve nature, she will serve you.”
This is, without a doubt, a uniquely fulfilling time in the life of Rene, who is always up for a big challenge. This time, however, the experience is infinitely more enriching, for it calls him back to a place where he and his loved ones created many cherished memories.