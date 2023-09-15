SOUL by BREATHE at the Nueva Alcantara Club is the new sensation everyone is talking about. Give your taste buds a work out at this cool dining venue.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
SOUL by BREATHE at the Nueva Alcantara Club is the new sensation everyone is talking about. Give your taste buds a work out at this cool dining venue.
Words James Sinclair, Photography Kevin Horn
With the recent opening of SOUL, the Nueva Alcantara Club has really come of age. Long renowned as a sports venue with an exemplary paddle and tennis set up, in combination with one of the most extensive and impressive gyms on the Coast, now you can savour a range of healthy options curated by the team at BREATHE.
Perfectly conceived for fitness fans, the menu, as you would expect, features healthy snacks, salads, poke bowls, protein drinks, power shots, natural juices and smoothies. The restaurant operates continuously from 8am to 11pm, offering breakfast (until 12:30pm), lunch and dinner, as well as some late breakfast options until 5pm.
Organic By Nature
SOUL is located just behind the reception on entering the club and offers three main dining zones: a sophisticated interior seating area with a window view to the spotless kitchen and a large glassed-in wine cabinet on the facing wall. The impressive gabled wooden roof continues over the inner terrace sheltering an island bar immediately beneath it. This extends to the spacious outer terrace, which has plenty of shade sails and elegant Taittinger umbrellas for protection from the sun. The extent of the venue can easily accommodate large private events.
The décor is very natural with organic shapes, stone and wooden tables with brushed wood chairs, soft cushions and sofas. Tropical plants and planters are everywhere, shielding the terrace from the paddle courts and providing a plethora of segregated partitions and alcoves for greater privacy.
The floors consist of a polished micro cement and unobtrusive and hanging lamps provide illumination in the evening. This is indeed a lovely place to spend time as day turns into night, with upbeat music from hidden speakers providing a nice ambiance as you enjoy a great dinner.
Divine Dining
Our party of four arrived at 8:30pm and were warmly received by Nacho and the team. We ordered some cocktails to chill us out while we perused the menu – as exotic as their names suggest: Garden 3.0, Shipwreck and Scoundrel, and they piqued our appetites for the feast to come. Choices having been made, we were most surprised by the speed in which these arrived. We sampled a Sweet Potato Hummus served with strips of red pepper, Free Range Chicken Fingers with a spicy mayonnaise dip, a Semi Cured Manchego Cheeseboard, and the Salad of Potato and Salmon with gravlax, mayonnaise, beetroot and gherkins. This array of starters were beautifully prepared and perfect for sharing, which was exactly what we were in the mood for.
Our main course selections of Roasted Sea Bass Fillet with baby potatoes and asparagus, Slow-Cooked Beef Brisket marinated in Yakiniku sauce, Panang Curry with cashews, coconut milk and prawns accompanied by basmati rice, and a tasty Poke Bowl of Tuna marinated in ponzu of spicy soya, with avocado, mango, wakame, edamame, radish, crunchy onion, sesame seeds and quinoa, really hit the spot making it obvious why SOUL is the place to EAT, PLAY, CONNECT.
We finished what had turned out to be an entertaining evening with their Chocolate Brownie served with vanilla ice cream and a coulis of red fruits and pistachio, and Matcha Cheesecake with fresh red fruit desserts, all in agreement that we will return to try some of their other dishes soon.
INFO
SOUL NUEVA ALCANTARA
Avenida de Barcelona, 8,
San Pedro de Alcantára.
Tel: (+34) 646 733 136.
www.breathe.life