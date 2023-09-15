Divine Dining

Our party of four arrived at 8:30pm and were warmly received by Nacho and the team. We ordered some cocktails to chill us out while we perused the menu – as exotic as their names suggest: Garden 3.0, Shipwreck and Scoundrel, and they piqued our appetites for the feast to come. Choices having been made, we were most surprised by the speed in which these arrived. We sampled a Sweet Potato Hummus served with strips of red pepper, Free Range Chicken Fingers with a spicy mayonnaise dip, a Semi Cured Manchego Cheeseboard, and the Salad of Potato and Salmon with gravlax, mayonnaise, beetroot and gherkins. This array of starters were beautifully prepared and perfect for sharing, which was exactly what we were in the mood for.

Our main course selections of Roasted Sea Bass Fillet with baby potatoes and asparagus, Slow-Cooked Beef Brisket marinated in Yakiniku sauce, Panang Curry with cashews, coconut milk and prawns accompanied by basmati rice, and a tasty Poke Bowl of Tuna marinated in ponzu of spicy soya, with avocado, mango, wakame, edamame, radish, crunchy onion, sesame seeds and quinoa, really hit the spot making it obvious why SOUL is the place to EAT, PLAY, CONNECT.

We finished what had turned out to be an entertaining evening with their Chocolate Brownie served with vanilla ice cream and a coulis of red fruits and pistachio, and Matcha Cheesecake with fresh red fruit desserts, all in agreement that we will return to try some of their other dishes soon.