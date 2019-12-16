Resort Living

“What makes Soul Marbella special is the concept of resort living,” says Álvaro. “It begins with the quality, design, layout and amenities of the properties, as well as their finishing and detailing, then continues on to communal elements, such as the gated security, beautifully landscaped surroundings and minimised internal traffic, and finally comprises the lifestyle resort amenities such as the spectacular pool decks, concierge services, coworking centre and a leisure area with top-of-the-range spa and gym that share the same spectacular views as the luxurious deck surrounding the large infinity pool.”

In keeping with this, Soul Marbella offers a variety of property types and sizes designed to provide as broad a range of lifestyle options as possible, and this is already visible in Sunset, which has been broken down into three property types: apartments, villas and semi-detached homes. All share the same standard of quality design and materials, and feature perspectives towards Marbella down to Gibraltar. “Natural light and views are to be found in all the living areas and bedrooms,” adds Álvaro, whose stylish offices and client reception space on-site are a reflection of what owners can expect in terms of design, materials and finishing.

Spacious open-plan interiors with a range of layout options will be available, all fitted with the latest recessed lighting, thermal and sound insulation, large format porcelain stoneware and advanced home automation systems, as well as spacious panoramic terraces, modern hi-spec kitchens and stylish bathrooms. The villas come with their own gardens and pools, while the apartments benefit from greater elevation to offer truly imposing views of the surroundings.

“Soul Marbella is about luxury living in the 21st century, so the concept of beautifully styled, fitted and finished homes ties into an offering that also considers leisure amenities, health aspects, community life and even work facilities on-site. Being surrounded by all of what Marbella offers, but having your own lifestyle resort at home.”

WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF AEDAS HOMES

Calle Green – Santa Clara Golf. Tel: (+34) 951 560 281.

www.soulmarbella.aedashomes.com