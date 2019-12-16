Soul Marbella is more than a new property development; it is a master-planned community of five phases set on 120,000m2 of land surrounded by golf courses in Santa Clara, on the east side of Marbella.
Enveloped by the greenery of the Santa Clara golf course, with mountain ranges on the one side and the Mediterranean Sea on the other, Soul Marbella stands on a low rise close to the beach that comes with imposing views. Though the elevation is gentle, it creates enough of a vantage point to produce fantastic vistas of the surrounding area.
This is the setting for an exclusive new community of luxurious lifestyle homes that will be developed over five phases, the first of which was launched this summer. Occupying a south-westerly outlook, the initial urbanisation of 42 modern homes is named Sunset for the evening skies that will be visible from the varied properties within the complex. These include 28 luxurious apartments, 12 semi-detached villas and two freestanding ones. With three and four-bedroom configurations and built areas starting from 170m2, these are spacious and luxurious modern properties that will come with market-leading technical, aesthetic and energy specifications to offer not only comfort and style, but also a healthy living environment.
Within this secure gated community situated just a few hundred metres from some of the best beaches in Marbella, will be extensive resort facilities, such as five swimming pools, including an infinity pool that forms part of a leisure area with gymnasium and spa – all enjoying westerly views. When completed, Soul Marbella will also feature a coworking centre and a garden area, a Coffee Club and on-site concierge services.
Soul Marbella Sunset
Designed with clean white lines complemented by natural materials and set within lush greenery, Soul Marbella Sunset is one of the finest examples of tasteful contemporary architectural design, thanks to the care and attention that has gone into its proportions, orientation and delineation. The external styling is right-angled but never rigid, and finds inspiration in its detailing from early modern architectural design.
The complex is made up of five phases; three designed by González & Jacobson and two by Manuel Burgos. The first phase, Sunset, is the creation of González & Jacobson, who have succeeded in capturing the concept envisaged by Aedas Homes. The latter required the creation of new luxurious homes with an emphasis on 21st century comfort, style, amenities and sustainability. In short, modern homes that make the most of the climate, views and lifestyle opportunities available in Marbella, and in particular this privileged location within Santa Clara.
The result is an offering of villas and apartments that exude a visual harmony and sophistication, with quality materials and construction that qualifies for the highest energy certification. The desire to create a sustainable development complements the design and further enhances the lifestyle aspect of Soul Marbella Sunset. “There was no-one forcing us to make the significant investments required to raise the project above the Marbella norm to BREEAM standards, but we have opted for it with full commitment,” says Álvaro Marcos Cancio, commercial director of the project.
Resort Living
“What makes Soul Marbella special is the concept of resort living,” says Álvaro. “It begins with the quality, design, layout and amenities of the properties, as well as their finishing and detailing, then continues on to communal elements, such as the gated security, beautifully landscaped surroundings and minimised internal traffic, and finally comprises the lifestyle resort amenities such as the spectacular pool decks, concierge services, coworking centre and a leisure area with top-of-the-range spa and gym that share the same spectacular views as the luxurious deck surrounding the large infinity pool.”
In keeping with this, Soul Marbella offers a variety of property types and sizes designed to provide as broad a range of lifestyle options as possible, and this is already visible in Sunset, which has been broken down into three property types: apartments, villas and semi-detached homes. All share the same standard of quality design and materials, and feature perspectives towards Marbella down to Gibraltar. “Natural light and views are to be found in all the living areas and bedrooms,” adds Álvaro, whose stylish offices and client reception space on-site are a reflection of what owners can expect in terms of design, materials and finishing.
Spacious open-plan interiors with a range of layout options will be available, all fitted with the latest recessed lighting, thermal and sound insulation, large format porcelain stoneware and advanced home automation systems, as well as spacious panoramic terraces, modern hi-spec kitchens and stylish bathrooms. The villas come with their own gardens and pools, while the apartments benefit from greater elevation to offer truly imposing views of the surroundings.
“Soul Marbella is about luxury living in the 21st century, so the concept of beautifully styled, fitted and finished homes ties into an offering that also considers leisure amenities, health aspects, community life and even work facilities on-site. Being surrounded by all of what Marbella offers, but having your own lifestyle resort at home.”
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF AEDAS HOMES
Calle Green – Santa Clara Golf. Tel: (+34) 951 560 281.