If you are indecisive about travelling this summer but still yearn for a holiday, the kind of break that will soothe your soul and set you to rights, then envisage staying at one of these iconic retreats where you can switch off, relax and commune with nature. We present a range of opulent options for your consideration, all of which are away from Marbella, where you can feel removed from your everyday routines.
Words: James Sinclair Photography: Courtesy of the Participating Retreats
FINCA CORTESIN
This multi-award winning resort guarantees pampering in privileged surroundings. Converted from a country hacienda, with traditional Andalucian architecture, Finca Cortesin occupies a tranquil estate quite close to the picturesque mountain village of Casares in the province of Málaga. Here, guests can indulge in style, with impeccable service, spacious luxurious accommodation, and an enviable range of activities and amenities.
In this paradise, you will not want to leave the beautifully manicured gardens and serene swimming pools that will instil a sense of peace and calm within you. A sumptuous Spa, with a large indoor pool, saunas, and thermal baths, offers the very best in Thai treatments, while for those more active, tennis, padel, a gymnasium and a championship golf course await.
The dining options are superlative, with the highly rated Kabuki Raw, El Jardin de Lutz set in a delightful courtyard, the Pool 35 BBQ & Josper Grill Restaurant, and Don Giovanni for lovers of fine Italian Cuisine. There is a further restaurant at the Beach Club, a five minute journey with the hotel’s shuttle service, which serves Mediterranean cuisine starring many seafood dishes.
Finca Cortesín also has a selection of impressive 4, 5 and 6 bedroom villas, with panoramic views to Gibraltar and north Africa where owners or those renting can count on the full services of the hotel. www.fincacortesin.com
ROYAL HIDEAWAY SANCTI PETRI
Winner of the Best Beach Hotel in Europe at last year’s World Travel Awards and with the largest Spa in Andalucía, the 5 Star Royal Hideaway Sancti Petri at Novo Sancti Petri–Chiclana in the province of Huelva is a desirable destination for a classic break. Part of the Barceló Hotel Group, this Royal Hideaway on the Costa de la Luz is impressive indeed, with five large swimming pools set in extensive tropical gardens alongside the magnificent blue flagged Barrosa Beach, recognised by Tripadvisor users as the 5th best beach in Spain.
With a warm Moorish exterior, the hotel’s 195 rooms, all with private balconies, have a contemporary design and are equipped with the latest technology, including an exclusive home automation system. The U-Spa features a world of luxury with its 3,650 square metres comprising a heated indoor pool, hydrotherapy circuit, fitness centre and massage and beauty treatments.
There are five restaurants on site and four bars as well as an Irish Pub with a bowling alley, an outdoor amphitheatre and an Indian-inspired music lounge.
www.barcelo.com
SIX SENSES IBIZA
Opening this July, Six Senses Ibiza will become the first sustainable BREEAM certified resort in the Balearics. Set on the northern tip of Ibiza, at a 35 minute drive from the airport, guests can expect to find a haven of tranquility at the crystalline Cala Xarraca, the perfect setting for some wellness and introspection. It is here that world-revered brand Six Senses has elected to locate their latest retreat, which will surely extend its reputation.
116 varied accommodation options, comprising townhouses, pool suites and beachfront caves are available to select from for the many who will come here first and foremost for the Spa. From tailored treatments provided by global practitioners and expert yogic masters to functional fitness, anti-ageing and multi-day Immersive Retreats, everything is centred around guest’s needs.
The dining options also look like being legendary, overseen by Celebrity Chef, Eyal Shani, who will pioneer a programme of organic, seasonal and responsibly sourced cuisine through a number of dining venues. www.sixsenses.com
ANANTARA VILLA PADIERNA PALACE
Although this is located on Marbella’s doorstep, it is sufficiently removed and in such a wonderful location that, for all intents and purposes, it will feel like being in another world. A member of The Leading Hotels of the World, the Anantara Villa Padierna Palace lives up to its name with its magnificent Tuscan-inspired architecture, comprising wonderfully elegant rooms and suites. Combine this with an enviable range of dining options, three golf courses surrounding the resort, and a sumptuous spa, and guests will want to prolong their stay.
The spa in particular offers an inviting oasis of tranquility, with more than 2,000m2 of Roman baths, a heated indoor pool, Hammam, Greek and Finish saunas, Floatarium, beauty salon and massage suites. Other amenities include a Raquet Club with tennis and padel, squash, badminton and, fittingly for an establishment of this elegance, there is a croquet lawn.
To top it all, guests and visitors are welcome to visit the Beach Club on the seafront for a memorable lunch and a spot of lounging in the sun.
www.anantara.com/villapadierna
SHA WELLNESS CLINIC
SHA Wellness Clinic in Alicante is revered in Spain as the place to go to if you desire a complete overview of your current state of health. Over the last year, many of us have realised the value of a healthy body and mind and here is a retreat at which to achieve both. Specialising in wellness and nutrition, the clinic has dozens of doctors attending to guest’s health needs and offers more than 300 treatments that have been meticulously pioneered by world-class professionals.
These include Programmes for Weight Management, Detoxing, Immune Rebalance, Stress Management, Sleep Recovery, Fitness Rebalance, Healthy Ageing, and Gut Health, among many others. They even have a Post-Covid Programme where anyone who has suffered from COVID-19 can be evaluated and assisted according to their individual situation.
The facilities are legendary, with sumptuous suites, a state-of-the-art spa, multiple swimming pools, and a pool deck with panoramic vistas to the majestic Sierra Helada mountain backdrop. Daily walks, fitness classes, yoga, Pilates and GAP (Glutes, Abs, Piernas) feature prominently as do calorie-tailored meals at the Shamadi restaurant, which largely features plant-based food.
www.shawellnessclinic.com