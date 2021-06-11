FINCA CORTESIN

This multi-award winning resort guarantees pampering in privileged surroundings. Converted from a country hacienda, with traditional Andalucian architecture, Finca Cortesin occupies a tranquil estate quite close to the picturesque mountain village of Casares in the province of Málaga. Here, guests can indulge in style, with impeccable service, spacious luxurious accommodation, and an enviable range of activities and amenities.

In this paradise, you will not want to leave the beautifully manicured gardens and serene swimming pools that will instil a sense of peace and calm within you. A sumptuous Spa, with a large indoor pool, saunas, and thermal baths, offers the very best in Thai treatments, while for those more active, tennis, padel, a gymnasium and a championship golf course await.

The dining options are superlative, with the highly rated Kabuki Raw, El Jardin de Lutz set in a delightful courtyard, the Pool 35 BBQ & Josper Grill Restaurant, and Don Giovanni for lovers of fine Italian Cuisine. There is a further restaurant at the Beach Club, a five minute journey with the hotel’s shuttle service, which serves Mediterranean cuisine starring many seafood dishes.

Finca Cortesín also has a selection of impressive 4, 5 and 6 bedroom villas, with panoramic views to Gibraltar and north Africa where owners or those renting can count on the full services of the hotel. www.fincacortesin.com