If the bill gets the go head from the Spanish Parliament, at least 70% of the country’s energy will need to come from clean energy sources, such as wind and solar, and all new coal, oil and gas extraction projects will be prohibited.

The new bill goes hand-in-hand with the Paris Climate Agreement, a global framework to limit global warming to well below 2ºC, and is also expected to shape the country’s economic recovery from Covid-19. While the plans are ambitious, Spain has already made great headway into shaking up the electricity market in favour of renewable energies.

Consumers have been given more flexibility to switch electricity suppliers, giving green energy companies the opportunity to offer competitive tariffs, while supplying electricity from 100% renewable sources.

And, more recently, the removal of Spain’s infamous ‘sun tax’ has paved the way for more businesses and households to generate their own electricity using solar roof panels. With more than 300 days of sun per year, Spain provides the perfect location for generating electricity from solar power.