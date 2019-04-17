Today, the East End is home to the Bangladeshi community whose curries form such an important part of a night out. Once again a new dimension to culture and food is solely down to the arrival of new people bringing their culinary tradition with them. I’ve provided a little history because that describes the traditional route to people’s stomachs. Other dishes came to countries on the back of military incursions: Pizza was discovered by American soldiers in Italy and Kedgeree was enjoyed by the vast body of bureaucrats supporting the English colonial influence of India.

However, the emergence of Spanish cuisine in London has enjoyed none of these strands and is perhaps all the more impressive for that. Although plenty of tourists visit Spain, particularly the South and many even buy property, they appear to expect Spain to provide the home cooking that they enjoyed in the UK (and the Germans are just as bad), rather than returning home with the zeal to cook a newly discovered dish or to seek out the kind of regional cooking within London or say, Manchester.

There has been minimal migration from Spain to the UK; certainly no similar influx to that of Bangladesh or other Commonwealth countries. However, having a large enough presence to create a community does not guarantee the establishment of a cuisine, as exemplified by the subdued emergence of cooking from any country in Africa. So what inspired the arrival of Spain in London and more importantly its continued presence at the top?

For me the breakthrough year came in 2003 with the arrival of the restaurants Brindisa and Finos. There were no compromises in quality or dumbed-down dishes for returning tourists. Wine lists contained exciting items such as Sherry (and not just one), Orujo and wines from hitherto unknown areas such as Rias Baixas or Jumilla. Brindisa had already established itself as a company providing excellent Spanish provisions to the trade but opening a restaurant showed the consumer how delicious simple foods could be when treated properly.

In this regard, Spanish cuisine is similar to Italian in that the use of a few excellent ingredients makes for a tasty dish and in fact inspires the consumer to even try and recreate it, rather than getting bogged down in the technical swamp that many French dishes drown in. At that time, I was involved with the delicious top-notch sherries from Hidalgo, notably La Gitana, and was lucky that these were the choices of both Brindisa and Finos. It enabled me to become closer to the restaurants and witness the arrival of the second Spanish Armada, this time successful and able to establish a presence in the city which was not to be reversed.

The excellent Cambio de Tercio finally had some support in waving the Spanish flag, not to mention some healthy competition. Apart from highlighting what could be done with good olive oil, morcilla, giant prawns and charred red peppers, in addition to established products like chorizo, Spanish cooks were working at the behest of English owners, such as Monika Linton at Brindisa and the Hart Brothers of Finos and subsequently Barrafina. Of course José Pizarro and Nieves Barragán Mohacho not only graced those establishments but went on to further glory with their own restaurants: José Pizarro’s and Sabor. Tim Luther of the Copita group and Simon Mullins of Salt Yard, then Dehesa and Opera Tavern were also part of the quality-orientated wave that dared to offer something more adventurous than Paella. Newer arrivals such as Lurra and Donostia continue the good work.