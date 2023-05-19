This promising career came to a sudden end when, after a series of spiritual experiences, Jagadish Vasudev closed shop and set out to travel and teach the yoga that had become such an integral part of his life. It was during this period that he met his wife, Vijaya Kumari, with whom he had a child, and developed his style of yoga, known as Sahaja Sthiti Yoga, with a gradually growing number of students. The turnaround in his life had come after a series of experiences that opened up the spiritual being within him. Sitting on a rock, he suddenly became infused with a sense of oneness with the world, with every particle and element of the nature surrounding him and indeed the wholeness of everything. From this moment on, Jagadish was on the path to become Sadhguru.

Spiritual awakening opened up a desire for travel, and as he crossed India he came into contact with the sea of Indian lives, many subsisting from day to day. Practising yoga and living this life, a man already given to thought and introspection, he began to meditate and imbibe the knowledge that India has evolved over millennia. In essence, these volumes of thoughts pass on a tradition of physical, mental and above all spiritual wellness that is centred upon peace, equilibrium and feeling at one with the universe and all its creations. By its nature, this is a pacifist, sensory-intellectual way of being that is generally associated with Hinduism and Buddhism but also finds expression in earlier animist religions such as Shamanism.