Not new to this area, they moved back to Finland when their children began to reach school age. Wanting them to enjoy the very high standards of Finnish education. This meant relocation, but Anssi and Sirena took with them the real estate bug they had ‘caught’ in Marbella.

“We love everything to do with homes,” says Sirena. “Finding the right property, decorating and/or renovating it, landscaping. Adding lifestyle features such as Jacuzzis and saunas, then putting the finishing touches to what becomes a very personal place.”

Creating A Nationwide Brand

They decided to found a new real estate company. While there are many well-established agencies, Anssi and Sirena took Finland’s property sector by storm. Their strongly branded company, Bo, transcended normal real estate to offer an entire lifestyle concept. This was represented in everything from the décor of the offices and corporate branding to the design options available to clients. Their fluid way of operating, the use of modern technology and communication methods. Above all, a very customer and staff-friendly way of working.

In just a few years, Bo had grown to have a nationwide presence. At their height, boasting 20 offices and hundreds of sales agents across Finland. Such was the success that the company was sold last year to an investment fund for an eight-figure sum. Anssi and Sirena retain a small share in the company they founded. Negotiating the right to do the same in one European territory, Spain.

So with their children now a little more grownup, the couple resettled in Marbella. Their mission, to enjoy its lifestyle, but also to introduce the concept behind Bo’s success to the Spanish property market.