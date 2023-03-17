Diego Gronda is an architect, but one who has become specialised in the blending of interior and exterior living spaces. He is Spanish yet feels international, for his work has taken him around the world, in pursuit of an idealised lifestyle. “I am passionate about design, but most of all about how details can make such a huge difference in the ambience, flow and enjoyment that a home or other kind of property can produce – and as a result, how they can make us feel,” says the founder of Studio Gronda.

The Madrid-based architectural firm is in fact a highly diverse company where Diego leads a young, dynamic team that is driven by what they call a holistic notion of design. In layman’s terms it means that they realise only too well how giving style and substance to anything from a home or business premises to its brand identity and strategy shapes our experience of it. “There are so many subtle elements of design that you can very easily miss, but which affect us greatly on a subconscious level. For most of history, such nuances were poorly recognised and understood, but today specialist fields such as neuroarchitecture are highlighting its relevance and importance.”

Given this philosophy that puts the human experience of design at the heart of architecture and the spaces it creates, Diego Gronda and his team approach their projects from a somewhat different perspective, be it the creation of a villa, a hotel, restaurant or office space, industrial design, interior design or indeed experiential design. “Design that is rooted in the human experience is not only more intuitive to our needs, it’s also more practical, more likely to be aesthetically pleasing, and it adapts more rapidly and successfully to the changing ways in which we live, work and consume,” says Diego.