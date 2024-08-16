LUXXU has chosen Calabasas as the destination of its next luxury house. This new project portrays the picturesque and suburban lifestyle of the region, going beyond expectations to showcase how luxury and nature can become one. The villa is well-appointed with a stunning landscape garden, and it matches Calabasas’ adobe architecture highlights, seamlessly blending with the mesmerising mountain scenery. In this suburban paradise, the modern design and living brand displays some of its most emblematic pieces, complementing them with numerous high-end designs from other luxury brands.

An Entryway With Exclusive Decor Statements

The entryway presents unique features like arched doors and a stucco staircase that blend perfectly with the neutral glamour scheme. The Magna chandelier suspends over the ceiling, creating a poetic statement, and the Talie round sofas in Monet Pearl fabric introduce a mid-century feel with their curved silhouette.

Natural Luxury Triumphs The Dining Room

From wooden flooring to biophilic design, the ample dining area explores natural luxury to its finest. The majestic high ceilings give room for creativity, and LUXXU puts the spotlight on the sublime Liberty Slim Snooker suspension. The Talie dining chairs and the Algerone Rectangular dining table make for a premium combination. Then, the Liberty Torch wall lamps and the Vertigo mirror set shine through their meticulous details. The Lapiaz sideboard and the Pixel bar cabinet by Boca do Lobo conclude the aesthetic, promoting contemporary design with an avant-garde feel.

Showcasing A Detailed Living Room

The modern interior architecture conveys a sleek, sculptural, and artistic aura, leaving room for versatile decor. This room highlights a perfect mix of modern and contemporary details with exclusive pieces like the Senzu sofa and the Algerone II bar chairs by LUXXU or the Imperfectio armchairs and the Navarra centre table by Boca do Lobo. In addition, the tray ceiling holds the magnificent Liberty Slim suspension that provides a soothing lighting effect through crystal glass bars.