It truly does feel like you are sailing from port to port as you read Ocean Club’s menu beneath the coolness of elegant white shade sails. A wealth of international influences abound, with Thai, American, and Morroccan culinary inspirations holding sway. The menu is ample – both in its starters and main choices – which is great for people with a hearty appetite, as well as those after something healthy and light. It makes sense that the menu looks to foreign lands (as well as the sparkling Mediterranean) for inspiration. The Executive Chef, Andreas Nygren, honed his craft at prestigious cruise liners Seabourne and Silverseas, pleasing discerning diners from all over the world.

I recently enjoyed lunch at Ocean Club alongside my colleagues at. The occasion was the celebration of our 20th anniversary – no small feat for any business on the Coast, and the perfect reason to enjoy a laidback lunch on a lazy Friday. We began with drinks, some of us enjoying a Reina de Castilla ‘Medailla de Oro’ Sauvignon, while others chose cocktails – everything from a classic Mojito (made with eight-year Bacardi), to a colourful Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri.

The starters were eclectic as always. Some went for light, fresh sushi bites like the Fresh Veggie Roll (wrapped in rice paper), others opted for the spicy Kamikaze Uramaki Roll (containing tuna, asparagus, avocado, and a spicy karashi sauce), and of course, at least one person opted for one of AMAÏ’s star selections: the Pil ‘King’ Pil (gambón al pil pil) – a very different take on the standard version. At AMAÏ, the dish comprises a huge King prawn served pil pil style, its meat juicy and tender and infinitely more filling than its small-sized sister. Also on the starter list is the generously sized Tempura Prawns with Sweet Chili Chutney – testimony to the Chef’s penchant for blending sweet and savoury flavours.