Avant-garde and Optimally Efficient

Set upon a rotating platform driven by powerful yet noiseless electric engines, the home derives its name from the fact that it can rotate a full 360 degrees on its axis – following the sun for optimal comfort when you need warmth, and keeping it at an angle if it is cooling shade you’re after. In doing so, the villa can be set to provide not only optimal comfort in terms of light and the maintenance of an even ambient temperature, but also accompanies this with unheard of levels of energy efficiency and associated cost-saving – up to 70%, in fact.

The rotating mechanism can operate from solar energy panels integrated into the roof, but this avant-garde home is futuristic for so many more reasons – not least because it looks like it belongs in the 21st century, is advanced in terms of technology and offers an exciting rounded living space that is more homely and welcoming than square-rigged layouts. Indeed, it suits the open-plan format beautifully, and reduces the need for long, narrow corridors, allowing the different living spaces to be intimate and private, yet also interconnected.

By the same token, a spacious living and dining room connected to a kitchen and terrace will not feel like an expansive, empty space, but flow together nicely in a way that optimises easy communication within the house. At the core of the building is a central distribution shaft that can be fitted out either as a stylishly spiralling stairwell or a sleek glass lift – or both – as the current range of designs for the Sunhouse 360° envisages two floors.

Back to the future – in Marbella

The feel is certainly retro-futuristic for those with a recollection of the other-worldly 1960s homes that inspired the genre, inviting one to create sunken lounges with panoramic views enjoyed from comfortable sofas in a wonderfully rounded configuration. This format also brings the panoramic views a home of this kind should have into focus, and as the home moves the outlook varies along with it, ensuring all the rooms in the villa can enjoy sea, mountain, town and golf views on a regular basis. In many respects it is the best of all worlds and a wonderful way to add excitement to a property sector that is looking for new inspiration.

Imagine life in a home like this and you imagine the future. Having garnered a great deal of excitement with this project, José Carlos Moya is developing the concept through a series of complementary designs, the main one of which is the Urban, though the smaller Compact variant also offers great potential not just for private homeowners but also investors in commercial projects.

“The interest is coming from across the country and Europe, and even beyond, but our first launch villa is being constructed close to Estepona, giving the Costa del Sol a rare first in architectural terms. We hope it is the beginning of a fresh way of thinking about modern homes.”

WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF MOYA ATENCIA ARQUITECTOS

