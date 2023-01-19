TECHNOLOGY DRIVEN SERVICES & AMENITIES

An exclusive destination within itself, the Pods elevate luxury living with state-of-the-art technology, top-tier amenities and customisable applications that will tailor both the design and functionality of each Pod to accommodate each resident and guest. Native Pod software allows for ease of home management from lighting, and temperature control to more advanced luxuries such as setting shower temperature and water pressure. The software will continue to update as services and automations are added allowing each Pod to evolve with the latest capabilities that are constantly being developed. A wearable smart ring will offer residents another means for conveniently controlling various touch points and applications throughout the Pods – with a simple wave of the hand, the rings can unlock doors, turn on music, and more.

The power source is solar electric with a backup generator to supplement and water is collected from rainwater for showers, washing machines, and for the kitchen and bathroom sinks. There is also a desalination machine in case of insufficient rain, with minerals being added to water rendering it healthy to drink. The Pods contain separate tanks for storing salt water, rainwater, drinking water, grey water, and black water.