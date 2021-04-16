If you like traditional Japanese food and you have not yet savoured a memorable experience at Ta-Kumi, then read on to find out what awaits you. Located on the corner of Gregorio Marañon and Calle Pablo Casals in Marbella, Ta-Kumi is the premier Japanese restaurant in town and is rightly regarded as one of the best in Spain.
WORDS: JAMES SINCLAIR, PHOTOGRAPHY: COURTESY OF TA-KUMI
It is here that chefs Toshio Tsutsui and Álvaro Alberoa ply their trade, skilfully creating a range of Sashimi, Nigiri and Takumi textured dishes that keep regular diners returning for more, with top quality produce sourced from Riofrío, Motril, Huelva, Cádiz, and the Marbella Fish Market.
Toshio, from Fukuoka in Japan had his own restaurant in Los Angeles (Mikado) before directing the kitchen of a luxury hotel in Palma de Mallorca where he crossed paths with Álvaro, who has accumulated years of experience in Japanese kitchens in Shanghai and Uruguay. They are ably assisted by their wives Emi Noda and Anabel Amuendo, as well as Juan Sánchez and a host of waiters who ensure that customers are left wanting for nothing, whether in Marbella or at their sister establishment in Málaga.
Ta-Kumi recently completed a full transformation, undertaken by Paco Lago Interioriza, bringing the restaurant up-to-date with a contemporary flair that conjectures a refined atmosphere, comprising wood, stone and ambient lighting. There is also a spacious terrace running the full length of the restaurant which is a very popular venue year round.
The menu offers a wide range of options, including Starters, Tartar, Tataki, Sashimi, Nigiri, Uramaki, Temaki, Gyozas, Tempura, Fish and Meat dishes. With such a large choice, it will require several visits to find your favourites. You may also be tempted by their Specialities on Request, such as Ramen, Shabushabu, Sukiyaki, and Wagyu, as well as the exclusive house selection of Tempura Roll. There is a very extensive wine list and the restaurant additionally serves Sake, for a full-on authentic experience.
INFO
Open Tuesday – Saturday 13:00-16:00 and 19:30-23:00 (when there are no restrictions), Sunday 13:00-18:00. Closed Monday. Make sure to reserve your table in advance. Ta-Kumi is available for events and celebrations and you can contact them for take away service.