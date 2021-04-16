It is here that chefs Toshio Tsutsui and Álvaro Alberoa ply their trade, skilfully creating a range of Sashimi, Nigiri and Takumi textured dishes that keep regular diners returning for more, with top quality produce sourced from Riofrío, Motril, Huelva, Cádiz, and the Marbella Fish Market.

Toshio, from Fukuoka in Japan had his own restaurant in Los Angeles (Mikado) before directing the kitchen of a luxury hotel in Palma de Mallorca where he crossed paths with Álvaro, who has accumulated years of experience in Japanese kitchens in Shanghai and Uruguay. They are ably assisted by their wives Emi Noda and Anabel Amuendo, as well as Juan Sánchez and a host of waiters who ensure that customers are left wanting for nothing, whether in Marbella or at their sister establishment in Málaga.