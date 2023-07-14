How about holidaying in the Private Island Paradise of French Polynesia? Yes, I am talking about the Tahitian island of Bora Bora: Overwater Bungalows, star-lit Tahitian night sky, sparkling blue lagoons, romantic sunsets…

If my memory serves me well, the fashion of owning island resorts was pioneered many decades ago by the irresistible Marlon Brando. Legend has it that in the year 1965, Marlon fell in love with Tahiti while shooting for the Mutiny on the Bounty and went on to buy the stunning Tetiaroa atoll. Following in the footsteps of the great Marlon Brando, celebs like Richard Branson, Leonardo Di Caprio, Johnny Depp, Nicolas Cage, and Mel Gibson have all become owners of private islands.

Bora Bora is a perennial favourite of the A-Listers, primarily for the element of privacy that it affords and the fact that the paparazzi find it difficult to infiltrate their private lives. A vast majority of the hotels have their own private islands and it’s no surprise that these command a hefty price – would you believe that the stunning St.Regis Hotel reportedly charged the celebrity couple Nicole and Keith $17,000 per night!

Leaving aside the element of exclusivity, Tahiti is by far the largest island in French Polynesia. All of its 118 islands are nicely dispersed, each of them being little specks of paradise, many of which are still uninhabited.