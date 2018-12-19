Takara, in Japanese, signifies something precious like a jewel or a treasure. This is the name which FM Consulting has given to the new villa project that marks the firm’s return to full property development.
FM Consulting Expertise
Over the past 28 years, FM Consulting has built a name as one of the leading and most respected property companies on the Costa del Sol. In a market dominated above all by real estate agencies, it spans the divide between this sales and marketing side of the market and the actual development of new-build projects. As a result, the FM Consulting Group covers the full range of services from design and construction right through to marketing and sales, also offering specialist consulting and project management services through which it helps investors find building land, acquire planning permission, create the concept, and then build and sell the homes.
The company has always worked both on its own developments and taken on various different parts of other developers’ projects in a manner that is modular and flexible. With many projects bearing the FM Consulting name going back over 28 years in Marbella and across the Costa del Sol, the brand has a proud bearing and large portfolio to boast about, but in recent years the firm has been mostly focused on project managing and commercialising on behalf of third-party developers. Takara, therefore, marks the return to full autonomous property development and in so doing represents the first of a new generation of FM Consulting projects.
Creating a Signature Project
This is therefore a very important project for the company led by founder Fausto Martínez, as it wishes to set a new marker for quality and design in a market known for its modern lifestyle homes. A lot of time has gone into design, detail and concept to ensure that Takara really is a jewel of a property development that ticks all the boxes today’s buyers desire from a modern Marbella villa, and then offers more on top. “Takara has been not just a labour of love, but also a project of pride,” says Angela Schouten, wife and business partner of Fausto. As a result, the exclusive community of just ten contemporary gated villas will feature refined design, materials and fixtures, high-spec finishing and details, with open-plan living areas that flow onto poolside terraces with private gardens and infinity pools.
The location for these luxury homes is Estepona Golf, where the owners of the Takara villas will enjoy a blissfully peaceful and green country setting within a few minutes of beaches and the historic centre of Estepona. What’s more, besides green pastures dotted with trees, this pretty rustic location at the heart of things also overlooks the fairways of the Estepona Golf Club and the Mediterranean Sea, with stunning mountain vistas inland. The orientation is southward and the homes are surrounded by landscaped areas and offer luxurious open-flowing interiors with a choice of kitchen finishes, colours and configurations, as well as a range of personalised options for the lower floor in a project that symbolises the expertise of FM Consulting.
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF FM CONSULTING GROUP