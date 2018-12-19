FM Consulting Expertise

Over the past 28 years, FM Consulting has built a name as one of the leading and most respected property companies on the Costa del Sol. In a market dominated above all by real estate agencies, it spans the divide between this sales and marketing side of the market and the actual development of new-build projects. As a result, the FM Consulting Group covers the full range of services from design and construction right through to marketing and sales, also offering specialist consulting and project management services through which it helps investors find building land, acquire planning permission, create the concept, and then build and sell the homes.

The company has always worked both on its own developments and taken on various different parts of other developers’ projects in a manner that is modular and flexible. With many projects bearing the FM Consulting name going back over 28 years in Marbella and across the Costa del Sol, the brand has a proud bearing and large portfolio to boast about, but in recent years the firm has been mostly focused on project managing and commercialising on behalf of third-party developers. Takara, therefore, marks the return to full autonomous property development and in so doing represents the first of a new generation of FM Consulting projects.