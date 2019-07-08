Something for the Body

Hiking, surfing, horse riding, stand-up paddle, and Acroyoga are just some of the fun activities they choose from when creating the programmes. Although these offer a revitalising experience for your body, you can always opt out if you wish to. I was very anxious when lovely Gabriella, our Acroyoga teacher turned up, knowing acrobatics weren’t going to be my forte. But her momentous positive energy and clear instructions soon had us all performing positions we never thought possible and suddenly the afternoon became super fun!

They say that your body is what you put into it and Ed and Jess take this very seriously. The plant-based dishes I was presented with were colourful, artistic, organic, and plentiful, using fresh local produce and incredibly varied ingredients. Watching out for Mother Earth and our health, they contained no animal products yet every meal left us craving for more. I spent four days with another five wonderful ladies as guests, with different personalities and different goals and motives for attending this trip.

We shared intimate moments of mindfulness, joy and letting go as well as social ones recounting funny anecdotes and those we could all learn from. We forget tolerance in today’s hurried world and there is something therapeutic about connecting with previously unknown people, learning to respect our differences, and understanding that everyone has a past that formed who they are today. However, if this is not your thing, there is always an option to retire to your own personal space and turn inwards for solitude, peace and quiet.

One important point we discovered is that when it comes to balance, what works for each individual varies and for this reason freedom and flexibility are of the upmost importance at a retreat. I personally loved this escape and I am feeling deeply routed changes in my mood ever since. So Tangerine Retreats must be spot on there, because I for one, have taken away something lasting for sure.

WORDS ANDI BLACKWELL

