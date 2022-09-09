For I was in Chiantishire (so called after the flurry of British tourists who take delight in the Tuscan countryside) with its light green vineyards, sunburnt wheat fields and long rows of trees comprising of tall poplars, parasol pines and upright cypresses that point delightfully in silhouette to the heavens.

It was very late at night by the time I reached my hotel Castello di Spaltenna (www.spaltenna.it/en/home). But the next morning compensated by heralding the utter joy of opening the shutters of my room, like a gift, to reveal the sunshine streaming in beneath the countryside in her full glory. The hotel is cocooned among the ever-present vineyards, cypresses and ‘abete’ (fir trees) with curves of every shade of green that nature produces. The swallows swooped and swerved between the terraced flowerbeds; all very stimulating as I immersed myself in its utter stillness.

This independent boutique hotel rests comfortably beside the Romanesque Parish Church of Santa Maria, a monastery constructed in 1040 that is currently awaiting restoration. The small monastic windows look out over the ‘chiostro’ (courtyard). It’s perfect for weddings and is enjoyed by all ages: particularly, it seemed, by ramblers. The 37 rooms have tasteful shots of colour beneath their authentic farmhouse beams. It has its own ceramic shop and a vineyard which produces its own rosé. Look out for the miniature red robot called Ambrogio that mows the lawn with great industry.