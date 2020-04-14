In an era when bottles are increasingly being labelled and recognised by variety, the plethora of names is confusing for the consumer and also makes it difficult for the grape to establish a convenient varietal profile. However, there is method in this madness: the same grape cultivated in a variety of regions will adapt according to the conditions in which it grows and produce styles of wine that are not always the same. A comparison could be drawn with the smaller Italian region of Tuscany where Sangiovese is the leading variety. It is called Brunello in the hilly district of Montalcino and referred to as Morellino in the southwest, where the temperature is generally warmer than the rest of the region, producing a rounder, riper style of wine. Its presence in Chianti, arguably Tuscany’s most well-known wine, is only acknowledged on a back label. Although that wine enjoys worldwide recognition, most consumers would be hard pressed to name the variety that it is made from.

The variety that is the mainstay of Rioja, another international wine celebrity, suffers a similar lack of familiarity so I’d like to shed a little more light on this Iberian hero in this article.

Tempranillo takes its name from the word ‘temprano’ meaning early, referring both to the relatively early harvest and the budding of the vines. Even in the cooler and higher regions of Rioja Alavesa and Alta, it can be harvested two weeks before Garnacha grown in the much hotter Rioja Baja. It is possible that the grape was documented in Ribera del Duero as early as the 13th Century, but the reference applies to ‘Las Tempraniellas’ so appears to be a generic listing rather than specifically Tempranillo.

Some 600 years later it was noted by Clemente y Rubio as a praiseworthy variety with mention given to Logroño in Rioja and Peralta in Navarra. These neighbouring districts might both be the origin of the variety rather than Ribero del Duero: they are certainly areas where the grape flourishes. It multiplied quickly, albeit from a small amount of clones, most of which were created in these two regions and then spread throughout the country.

Ribera’s claim to be the birthplace of Tempranillo (where it’s called Tinta del País and Tinto Fino) comes from the possible (even incestuous) relationship between it and the white grape Albillo Mayor. Much of Tempranillo’s history is vague and this connection equally so as it has never been documented which variety was the parent!