It’s a rare day when the world’s media hasn’t got something interesting to say about Tesla, Inc. and its charismatic founder and CEO Elon Musk. When we first visited Tesla in the late 2000s it was marketing an electrified sports car based on a Lotus chassis and body. The car was not exactly a blockbuster and there was little to indicate that the operation would one day become by far the world’s leading EV manufacturer and the sixth most valuable company on the planet by market capitalisation.
WORDS TONY WHITNEY, PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF TESLA
There’s always been a lot of speculation about Tesla’s complex financial makeup but despite significant achievements in aerospace and other sectors, it has been the cars that have really paved the way for the company’s remarkable success. The Model S flagship has always led the charge in the luxury EV car market and for good reason. When figures like acceleration and range get so much attention, it’s often overlooked that Tesla created a highly attractive luxury saloon with impressively clean lines and a level of fit and finish that matches or exceeds anything from rival makers that have been around for a century or more. The car is a lot more than a high-end EV and we often ponder whether it would have sold almost as well with an internal combustion engine under the bonnet, as it looks so good.
The latest variant on the Model S theme is the Plaid, a name that, according to Elon Musk, refers to a high-speed space travel scene in the comedy movie Spaceballs. Call it what you like, the Model S Plaid is one of the most significant luxury saloons ever marketed, not least because of its 322 km/h top speed and other-worldly acceleration figure of 100 km/h in 2.1-seconds. To put this into perspective, Formula One cars are generally believed to hit 100 km/h in around 2.6-seconds.
Basically, the Model S Plaid is a sizeable luxury saloon comparable to something like a Mercedes-Benz S-Class or an Audi A8. The first Model S was launched in 2012 and although the ensuing years have seen many updates, the basic look of the car remains the same. Given that this was one of those rare ‘right first time’ cars, it’s perfectly forgivable for Tesla to have stayed away from any radical bodywork upgrades. The detailing around the coachwork is very impressive and as an example, the door handles are so cleverly integrated you won’t spot them at first glance. The panels fit flawlessly and the overall level of quality is surprising for a manufacturer that is still very much a newcomer to the car industry.
The Plaid gets its whopping 1,020-horsepower from a trio of electric motors, one at the front and two at the rear, that power all four wheels. With so much horsepower on tap, all-wheel drive is pretty well essential to safely maximise response. As with all EVs, full power is available almost as soon as the accelerator is pressed and there’s none of the ‘spool-up’ you’d associate with internal combustion engines.
Advanced battery technology ensures that despite the Plaid’s performance levels, the car’s claimed maximum range of 637 km is still very impressive. On the other hand, one new Tesla buyer we spoke to pointed out that the owner’s manual advises drivers not to fully charge their car, nor to run it with less than a certain level of charge, which raises some questions about true range.
While exterior changes are confined to details like wider wheel arches to accommodate bigger tyres, the interior benefits from a radical upgrade. The layout and controls are so advanced, the Plaid interior looks more like one of Elon Musk’s spacecraft than a conventional EV saloon. Most noticeable features are the yoke steering wheel and the huge infotainment screen, surely the biggest ever seen in a production car. Rear passengers get a screen too, but it’s not quite so large. It’s all beautifully integrated and will certainly convince the owner that they’ve climbed into a car a generation ahead of its rivals.
Several luxury carmakers are either marketing or planning to market Tesla S rivals and there’s no doubt many will come close or even exceed the attributes of Elon Musk’s flagship. This may be so, but Tesla will take a lot of dislodging from its dominant place in the premium EV market despite its comparative youth as a vehicle producer.
ENGINE Three electric motors, 1,020-horsepower total, all-wheel drive.
ACCELERATION Zero to 100 km/h in 2.1-seconds.
TOP SPEED 322 km/h.
RANGE 637 km.
I LIKED Astonishing levels of performance combined with excellent on-road refinement and quietness. All-wheel drive helps transfer the huge power output safely to the road.
I DIDN’T LIKE True range may be less than claimed.
MARKET ALTERNATIVES Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Audi e-tron GT, BMW i4.
WHO DRIVES ONE? Buyers who want to make an environmental contribution but don’t want their car to fall short on luxury and performance. Existing owners of a Tesla Model 3 or Model X who want to move upscale. Buyers who simply want the fastest luxury saloon out there.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY Available now with prices starting around €106.000.