There’s always been a lot of speculation about Tesla’s complex financial makeup but despite significant achievements in aerospace and other sectors, it has been the cars that have really paved the way for the company’s remarkable success. The Model S flagship has always led the charge in the luxury EV car market and for good reason. When figures like acceleration and range get so much attention, it’s often overlooked that Tesla created a highly attractive luxury saloon with impressively clean lines and a level of fit and finish that matches or exceeds anything from rival makers that have been around for a century or more. The car is a lot more than a high-end EV and we often ponder whether it would have sold almost as well with an internal combustion engine under the bonnet, as it looks so good.

The latest variant on the Model S theme is the Plaid, a name that, according to Elon Musk, refers to a high-speed space travel scene in the comedy movie Spaceballs. Call it what you like, the Model S Plaid is one of the most significant luxury saloons ever marketed, not least because of its 322 km/h top speed and other-worldly acceleration figure of 100 km/h in 2.1-seconds. To put this into perspective, Formula One cars are generally believed to hit 100 km/h in around 2.6-seconds.

Basically, the Model S Plaid is a sizeable luxury saloon comparable to something like a Mercedes-Benz S-Class or an Audi A8. The first Model S was launched in 2012 and although the ensuing years have seen many updates, the basic look of the car remains the same. Given that this was one of those rare ‘right first time’ cars, it’s perfectly forgivable for Tesla to have stayed away from any radical bodywork upgrades. The detailing around the coachwork is very impressive and as an example, the door handles are so cleverly integrated you won’t spot them at first glance. The panels fit flawlessly and the overall level of quality is surprising for a manufacturer that is still very much a newcomer to the car industry.