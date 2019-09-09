This link stretches back thousands of years to a time even before the Muslim invasion of Spain, as both sides of the Mediterranean traded, exchanged cultural influences and eventually fell under first Carthaginian and then Roman rule. The colonisation of Spain by Arab and Berber tribes following the invasion in 711 BCE greatly accelerated this process, imbuing Andalucía with a certain North African feel. Nowhere is this connection stronger than between the shorelines of Málaga province and northern Morocco, for when the Moors and Jews of Spain were later expelled in the 16th century, it was in the villages and ports between Tangiers and modern-day Algeria that they settled.

Even if you’re not really into history and culture, you will find this sense of recognition within an otherwise thoroughly exotic environment a fascinating play on the senses. Northern Morocco is most definitely Arabic-Berber and Muslim in nature, but the region that lays across the short stretch of Mediterranean Sea from the Costa del Sol also offers much that we might recognise from our own surroundings.

Beach Resorts and Exploration

To begin with, Morocco’s Mediterranean coast has its own ‘Costa del Sol’, a bona fide seaside resort area that feels more like Mijas Costa and Sotogrande than Fuengirola and Torremolinos – which is to say, it is more upmarket and elegant than you may expect. The main part stretches from Marina Smir, just east of Ceuta, to Tamouda Bay and the luxury hotels surrounding the coastal town of Mdiq. Here you will find residential developments set between a stylish, park-like boulevard and long stretches of sandy beach. A charming marina reminiscent of Puerto Banús forms a focal point within the Marina Smir area at the heart of this Moroccan Riviera, which welcomes guests from Europe, the Middle East, the USA, Asia and Morocco itself.

Were it not for the Arabic writing, charming seaside towns such as Mdiq and the distant call of the Muezzin, you could imagine yourself to be on the Algarve or the Costa del Sol. However, while modern and luxurious this is unmistakably Morocco, a land where people still wear traditional dress such as Djellabas and the straw hats rimmed with coloured tassels that remind you of the fact that you’re in the Maghreb region, a mix of cultures produced by the Riffian Berbers of this area and the Arabs that invaded it in the 7th century. The result is an enticing blend of culture and luxury that makes it entirely possible to spend one day lounging on the beach and enjoying five-star hotel and spa comforts, while heading off into the surrounding mountains and towns the next.

Sofitel Tamuda Bay

The coastal area caters to a variety of budgets and personal preferences, but a beacon of modern refinement and pampering is the five-star Sofitel Tamuda Bay resort hotel and spa. Set right upon a wide stretch of beach fronting a wonderful expanse of sea that looks straight back at the Costa del Sol, the resort offers a modern interpretation of the local experience – complete with contemporary Moroccan-inspired architecture, expansive pool area with sunbeds, sunken lounge pits, a variety of stylish outdoor bars and eateries and a beach club with nightclub. You can enjoy waiter service from the friendly and attentive staff by the pool or on the beach itself, from where the views take in the sweep of the coast towards Cabo Negro in the east, and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in the west.

The accommodation is varied too, offering a choice of spacious hotel rooms, luxurious penthouse-style suites, private villas with concierge service and even attending staff, as well as the very pretty beachside bungalow suites designed with French flair. As the hotel group is French, the resort features a very pleasant blend of French culinary and lifestyle knowhow, combined with a touch of local exoticism that simply adds to the sense of modern exclusivity that the Sofitel exudes. It would be hard to surpass this level of service and pampering, be it in the restaurants, children’s club or the sumptuous spa – everything is laid on for you with a smile and a certain savoir faire, enabling you to simply focus on relaxing, enjoying life and heading out to discover this fascinating part of North Africa.