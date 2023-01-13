Lovers of Thai cuisine will meet their match at Marbella’s Thai Gallery. This revered fine dining venue offers the full panoply of Thai dishes, with sumptuous curries, spring rolls, soups, salads, satays, and rice options.
Lovers of Thai cuisine will meet their match at Marbella’s Thai Gallery. This revered fine dining venue offers the full panoply of Thai dishes, with sumptuous curries, spring rolls, soups, salads, satays, and rice options.
Words James Sinclair, Photography KEVIN HORN
IN THE HEART OF PLAZA VILLAGE
Located in a prime position overlooking the square at Hotel Puente Romano’s Plaza Village, the stylish restaurant contains a full length bar facing an array of symmetrically placed tables, with sofa seating along both sides. Narrow tubular spotlighting nicely illuminates the pristine white linen tablecloths and wooden-backed upholstered chairs, conferring a cosy ambience. The front of the restaurant features foldable glass doors and a full length terrace facing the action of La Plaza.
Since relocating from Nueva Andalucía several years ago, Thai Gallery has gone from strength to strength under the very capable hands of its owner, Ping who is there every evening to ensure things are running smoothly. Working together with the same Head Chef for more than 15 years, they have perfected a winning formula, which is evident from the restaurant’s popularity. Part of a triumvirate that includes Tai Pan and Sukhothai, Lincoln and Ping have been serving top Asian food in the most elegant locations in Marbella over the last three decades.
The menu includes helpful symbols for those who are monitoring their diet or may have allergies and the the friendly staff are on hand to answer any questions before ordering. You can accompany your meal with any one of a range of wines, or why not savour a Singha Thai beer?
SELECTIONS THAT HIT THE SPOT
Preparing ourselves for a veritable feast, our table of four began by sharing Mixed Thai Starters, comprising Chicken and Prawn Satay, Beef Tamarind, Spicy Prawn Salad, and Thai Spring Rolls. These were all very well received, setting our palates up for a Thai extravaganza, continuing with a lovely Lobster Pomelo Salad. Consisting of grilled lobster pomelo with fried onion and garlic, roasted coconut, groundnut, chilli, lime and coconut milk, it was so good we are already looking forward to reordering it on a return visit.
Thai food really comes into its own with mouthwatering curries and the Red Curry Duck, with crispy duck, cherry tomatoes, pineapple, grapes, strawberries, and basil leaves in a red curry sauce, accompanied by Steamed Jasmine Rice with Coconut Milk, did not disappoint. The menu includes a full range of curries, stir fry options, and rice and noodle dishes so, whatever your penchant, you will be able to satisfy your desires.
Next up was a selection from the Chef’s Recommendations list – Chef’s King Prawns: succulent grilled king prawns with coconut rice, vegetables and choo-chee style curry sauce, which we also accompanied with Pineapple Rice. The latter was visually impressive – half a large pineapple hollowed out and stuffed with stir-fried rice, egg, cashew nuts, onion and prawns.
We topped off a memorable meal with Deep Fried Banana and Mango Sticky Rice, all in agreement that Thai Gallery richly deserves its reputation as the best Thai in town!
INFO
Thai Gallery
Open Every Evening
from 7pm until midnight.
Tel: (+34) 952 818 392.
Reservations recommended.
Plaza Village, Hotel Puente Romano, Marbella.
thaigallerymarbella.com