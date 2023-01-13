IN THE HEART OF PLAZA VILLAGE

Located in a prime position overlooking the square at Hotel Puente Romano’s Plaza Village, the stylish restaurant contains a full length bar facing an array of symmetrically placed tables, with sofa seating along both sides. Narrow tubular spotlighting nicely illuminates the pristine white linen tablecloths and wooden-backed upholstered chairs, conferring a cosy ambience. The front of the restaurant features foldable glass doors and a full length terrace facing the action of La Plaza.

Since relocating from Nueva Andalucía several years ago, Thai Gallery has gone from strength to strength under the very capable hands of its owner, Ping who is there every evening to ensure things are running smoothly. Working together with the same Head Chef for more than 15 years, they have perfected a winning formula, which is evident from the restaurant’s popularity. Part of a triumvirate that includes Tai Pan and Sukhothai, Lincoln and Ping have been serving top Asian food in the most elegant locations in Marbella over the last three decades.

The menu includes helpful symbols for those who are monitoring their diet or may have allergies and the the friendly staff are on hand to answer any questions before ordering. You can accompany your meal with any one of a range of wines, or why not savour a Singha Thai beer?