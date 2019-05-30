One of the best things about Thai Gallery is that there truly is something for everyone – even if you are after something lighter. For instance, we tried two different types of nem – soft and fresh, and crisp and steaming hot! Another of the lighter options we enjoyed was the green papaya and taco salad – such an original and refreshing dish. It contained a blend of green papaya and cherry tomatoes, carrots, and green beans, drizzled with a dressing containing palm sugar, chili, lemon juice and fish sauce. It was a joy to bite into finely sliced lime rind, which added a citrusy ‘bang’ that goes so well with sweeter fruits like papaya.

For our mains, we tried the two specials mentioned above, plus something quite unexpected yet magnificent – tender lamb cutlets served over mash and a soul-soothing red onion Massaman curry sauce.

Dessert is top-of-the-range at Thai Gallery, so make room for it! We ended our meal with a cheesecake that even the one non-sweet tooth in our group took on with aplomb, and of course, the quintessential Thai Gallery sticky rice with mango. Both sweets were served with an entire open face of mango which tasted exactly like the mangos I was lucky enough to savour in the Philippines as a child. What a dessert and what an experience! At Thai Gallery, you can just never get enough of the beautiful blend of flavours, made with love, respect for tradition, and sheer artistry.

WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY KEVIN HORN

At the Hotel Puente Romano. Tel: (+34) 952 818 392.

www.thaigallerymarbella.com