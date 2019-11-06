Sites to See

Stay after Thanksgiving to enjoy what else this wonderful city has to offer. A trip to the top of the Empire State Building is a must, where you can see New York’s breathtaking skyline, while admiring other monumental structures, such as the Chrysler building and the Bank of America Tower. Move on to the Statue of Liberty Tour, which can be enjoyed by air or sea. For those ‘frioleras’ among us, head up to the sky, where you can give the crisp sea air a miss! Whichever way you decide, you can enjoy America’s iconic landmark in all its glory above the Ocean. This copper statue, designed by French sculptor Frédéric Bartholdi, was actually a gift from the people of France which was dedicated to The United States back in 1886. The statue represents freedom for America, with the shackle and chain at Lady Liberty’s feet symbolising the recent abolition of slavery at the time.

Pay tribute to those who lost their lives at the famous Ground Zero site following the September 11 attacks. The memorial site displays the names of all men, women and children who died as a result, surrounding two waterfalls which cascade down into two sunken pools. The trickling of the water results in a peaceful, yet moving site, where many come to pay their respects every year. Nearby stands the Freedom Tower, also known as the One World Trade Centre. This structure was built to replace those that were destroyed during the terrorist attack in 2001, and remains the tallest building in the United States since its completion in 2013. Construction costs were just under $4 billion, with the impressive structure taking seven years to complete.

Retail Therapy

Once all the sightseeing has been completed, be sure to do what New Yorkers do best… shopping! This is the ideal time of the year for this, given the Black Friday sales will be on November 29, the day after Thanksgiving. The notion of Black Friday stems back to 1869, when two Wall Street financiers got together and bought a significant amount of gold. They did so in the hope that the price of the commodity would soar, so they would be able to make great profits from the arrangement. This ended badly for the pair as the gold market crashed, leaving Wall Street barons in crisis. Nowadays however, the term refers to the time of the year when shops start to make a profit, thereby going from red to black.

Explore the amazing deals that will be on offer, where you can pick up all your Christmas presents at a fraction of the price, with the added bonus of being a little different to anything you would find back at home. Those shopaholics among us should most definitely consider taking an empty suitcase to ensure maximising on retail therapy! Given the great deals, you won’t have to feel guilty about that heavy bag you check onto the plane on your way home.

One of the best places to shop has to be Macy’s, New York’s favourite department store, and renowned for being one of the world’s largest emporiums, where you are guaranteed to find everything you are looking for. With ten floors of pure retail therapy, Macy’s caters for all needs and budgets. Macy’s flagship store is also responsible for the big Thanksgiving celebration parade, which is a must see once in town. This tradition has been enjoyed by New Yorkers since 1924. The first event was filled with everything a child could possibly want, with Macy’s employees dressed in vibrant costumes, balloons and floats and most importantly, Santa, who is welcomed into the store on 34th Street at the end of the parade. Live animals were even borrowed from the zoo to surprise the children. With the first parade being such a success, they vowed to do it every year. Saks on Fifth Avenue is also an esteemed shopping centre, located on one of the most exclusive streets in the city. Known also as ‘Millionaire’s Row’, this is a must visit when looking for luxury goods.

After all that shopping, you are bound to be feeling peckish, so head to the nearby Magnolia Bakery on 401 Bleecker Street, where you can pick up a delicious cupcake to accompany a cup of coffee. This place was made famous by its short cameo in Sex and the City, where Carrie and Miranda are filmed digging into the tasty treats. Carrie’s apartment is also a short two minute walk away on 66 Perry Street, so fans can enjoy the whole experience by getting a photo at both locations. Be aware however, that the current owners have erected a chain and sign at the bottom of the stairs requesting you do not cross, due to the excessive number of tourists causing disturbances. The nearby Greenwich Village is also worth a visit, where you can ckeck out a comedy club before enjoying a delicious dinner in one of the many restaurants. Be sure to pop by the fountain afterwards, which is the main hub of the area and is a great location to sit and people watch.