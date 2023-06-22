There is something uniquely romantic and nostalgic about taking a train ride. As Paulo Coelho so eloquently espouses, it’s all about living the moment, taking in the beauty of the moving masterpiece outside your window, and remaining ‘in the present moment’ while the train moves onward into the future. Train rides are long and leisurely and they enable us to strengthen our connections with our loved ones but also journey inwards and connect with our inner child.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy Of Al-Andalus Train
“Our life is a constant journey, from birth to death. The landscape changes, the people change, our needs change, but the train keeps moving. Life is the train, not the station.”
Paulo Coelho
So many scenes from memorable movies have taken place on trains. From Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest to Sydney Lumet’s Murder on the Orient Express, trains have served as a glamorous backdrop to action, love, and mystery. They have steeped characters in luxury and elegance and many would say that the idea of travel itself – especially when a long journey is involved – is intrinsically romantic. It makes us wonder about other travellers’ lives, motivations and passions.
Train travel has also taken the tourism industry by storm, with passengers often booking way in advance to experience a ride in Seven Stars’ Kyushu train in Japan (whose interiors are fully crafted by Japanese artisans), the Belmond Andean Explorer in South America (weaving through the Peruvian Andes at 4,267 metres), or the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (a 1920s-inspired art deco train that transports passengers through the breathtaking beauty of the French countryside and Swiss Alps).
Hoever, you don’t need to go very far to experience the adventure of a luxury train ride. You can do so right here in the south of Spain, thanks to the Al-Andalus Train – which extends a myriad of itineraries that pass through some of Andalucía’s most beautiful cities and unique landscapes, and offers travellers a taste of the very best that Spanish gastronomy has to offer. There are additional routes that travel to the North, making this train one of the hardest-working in its class in Europe.
The Train
The Al-Andalus Train symbolises the epitome of 20th-century luxury, with carriages that were once used by the British monarchy to travel between Calais and the Côte d’Azur in the roaring 1920s. It is the longest train on Spanish tracks, measuring 450 metres in length (comparable to a 150-storey skyscraper, were it positioned vertically). It comprises 14 carriages and accommodates up to 74 people.
There are are two wagons for the restaurant area, and one each for the kitchen, bar, playroom, crew, and generator zones. There are seven bedroom carriages, where guests can rest while the train speeds ahead by night.
Two particularly elegant wagons are the Giralda Lounge (which houses an elegant bar) and the Medina Azahara, which is steeped in vintage charm and comprises a lounge and games area. These are ideal spots for spending time with loved ones and meeting other voyagers who share one’s passion for travel and the culinary arts.
The Art Of Dining
You certainly will be spoiled for choice if food is your passion. Breakfast is served daily in the Alhambra and Gibralfaro restaurants, where you can opt for a buffet meal or order à la carte. You can also tuck into a myriad of lunches and dinners prepared by prestigious chefs, who specialise in breathing new life into traditional Spanish dishes.
Luxury Accommodation
As mentioned, there are seven bedrooms to choose from. If you’re a history buff, take note. Five of them are located in original Wagons-Lits wagons dating back to 1929. They have been painstakingly renovated to whisk guests back into one of train travel’s most glorious eras.
The Grand Class Room measures eight square metres and has twin beds, plus a private bathroom. When you’re done sleeping, just fold the beds up and they are converted into armchairs. The room is instantly transformed into a private living room with sizeable windows from which to view the moving landscape beyond.
The Deluxe Suite boasts 9.9m2 of space and contains a two metre-long double bed. Amenities include a spacious private bathroom with a hydromassage shower, steam sauna, hairdryer, and more. Like the Grand Class Room, this suite also has its own wardrobe, luggage compartment space, safe, and minibar.
The crew is at your disposal 24 hours a day to offer you an excellent personalised attention in several languages.
Regular Itineraries
The train offers two main itineraries, with tickets still available for various dates in June, July, October, and November. Tickets are sold out as we go to print for some routes in June, July, September and October.
The first excursion is from Sevilla to Málaga and commences at the iconic Alfonso XIII Hotel. From there, expert guides take travellers to the historic quarter of the city, revealing wonders such as the cathedral (crowned by the Giralda), the Royal Alcázar (the oldest royal palace in use in Europe), and the former Jewish quarter of Santa Cruz. After an exquisite meal at the Hotel, you are taken on a bus ride to the gorgeous Plaza de España, then to the station to board the train.
This route makes it way through some of the most beautiful cities in the south, including Jerez, Cádiz, Ronda, Córdoba, Úbeda, Baeza, Granada, and Málaga. Guided visits are taken to must-see spots, including the historic city centre of Cádiz, the white village of Ronda, the Alameda del Tajo, the Córdoba mosque, La Alhambra, and more. The journey ends with a leisurely lunch at the Hotel AC by Marriot Málaga Palacio, with guests saying their farewells at around 5pm.
The second route goes from Málaga to Seville, taking in the beauty of all the aforementioned sites and natural wonders.
During this trip, all your needs are covered – including meals, activities on board (music and live performances, plus parties and dancing), excursions, tickets to all monuments, all fees and services, guides, two optional meals in your private compartment, and more.
Special Itineraries
The Al-Andalus Train also surprises travellers with special routes through some of Spain’s most stunning cities. This year, the list of special itineraries comprises:
Porto-Barcelona (eight days and seven nights), which starts in Porto and travels through Vigo, Santiago de Compostela, Ribera Sacra, Astorga, León, Burgos, Logroño, Zaragoza, and Barcelona. There is a similar route back from Barcelona to Porto.
The dates are as follows:
- Porto-Barcelona: Leaving on July 10 and 20
- Barcelona-Porto: Leaving on July 17 and 27.
Sevilla-Barcelona (seven days and six nights)
This route starts in Sevilla and makes it sway to Mérida, Ávila, Ourense, Santiago de Compostela, Ribera Sacra, Astorga, León, Burgos, Logroño, Zaragoza, and Barcelona. There is a similar route from Barcelona to Sevilla.
- Sevilla-Barcelona: July 10
- Barcelona-Sevilla: July 27
Santiago de Compostela-Barcelona (five days and four nights). The train leaves from Santiago de Compostela and travels to Ribera Sacra, Astorga, León, Burgos, Logroño, Zaragoza, and Barcelona. There is a similar route from Barcelona to Santiago de Compostela.
The dates are as follows:
- Santiago de Compostela-Barcelona: July 12 and July 22
- Barcelona-Santiago de Compostela: July 17 and 27
The Al-Andalus Train also has a host of dates lined up for 2024 so book your seats now… tickets are flying for this one-of-a-kind adventure!