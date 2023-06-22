“Our life is a constant journey, from birth to death. The landscape changes, the people change, our needs change, but the train keeps moving. Life is the train, not the station.”

Paulo Coelho

So many scenes from memorable movies have taken place on trains. From Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest to Sydney Lumet’s Murder on the Orient Express, trains have served as a glamorous backdrop to action, love, and mystery. They have steeped characters in luxury and elegance and many would say that the idea of travel itself – especially when a long journey is involved – is intrinsically romantic. It makes us wonder about other travellers’ lives, motivations and passions.

Train travel has also taken the tourism industry by storm, with passengers often booking way in advance to experience a ride in Seven Stars’ Kyushu train in Japan (whose interiors are fully crafted by Japanese artisans), the Belmond Andean Explorer in South America (weaving through the Peruvian Andes at 4,267 metres), or the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (a 1920s-inspired art deco train that transports passengers through the breathtaking beauty of the French countryside and Swiss Alps).

Hoever, you don’t need to go very far to experience the adventure of a luxury train ride. You can do so right here in the south of Spain, thanks to the Al-Andalus Train – which extends a myriad of itineraries that pass through some of Andalucía’s most beautiful cities and unique landscapes, and offers travellers a taste of the very best that Spanish gastronomy has to offer. There are additional routes that travel to the North, making this train one of the hardest-working in its class in Europe.

The Train

The Al-Andalus Train symbolises the epitome of 20th-century luxury, with carriages that were once used by the British monarchy to travel between Calais and the Côte d’Azur in the roaring 1920s. It is the longest train on Spanish tracks, measuring 450 metres in length (comparable to a 150-storey skyscraper, were it positioned vertically). It comprises 14 carriages and accommodates up to 74 people.

There are are two wagons for the restaurant area, and one each for the kitchen, bar, playroom, crew, and generator zones. There are seven bedroom carriages, where guests can rest while the train speeds ahead by night.

Two particularly elegant wagons are the Giralda Lounge (which houses an elegant bar) and the Medina Azahara, which is steeped in vintage charm and comprises a lounge and games area. These are ideal spots for spending time with loved ones and meeting other voyagers who share one’s passion for travel and the culinary arts.