For nearly five decades, Wetag Consulting has stood at the forefront of the luxury real estate market in Ticino, Switzerland. As an independent, owner-managed boutique agency, Wetag has consistently delivered personalized, high-level service, becoming a trusted name for discerning clients seeking extraordinary properties. Recently, the company achieved a significant milestone by winning the coveted Luxury Lifestyle Award for the third time, solidifying its position as the leading luxury real estate brokerage in Switzerland. In this exclusive interview, Ueli Schnorf, co-owner of Wetag Consulting, shares insights into the agency’s journey, the unique appeal of Ticino, and the evolving trends in the luxury real estate market.

Wetag Consulting has a remarkable history spanning nearly five decades. Could you share the key moments or turning points that have defined Wetag’s evolution as a boutique real estate agency?

Ueli Schnorf: When we acquired Wetag in the mid-Nineties, it was a small, traditional real estate company with aging owners whose best days were behind them. We didn’t want to lose money, so we gave it a push. Shortly after, Sotheby’s, who were building a European luxury network, became aware of us and invited us to become their affiliate. This was in 2000. I was elected to their European Advisory Board and quickly became acquainted with European luxury realtors. In 2004, when Sotheby’s sold their network to a franchise company, none of the European affiliates wanted to follow this path. Together with two other advisors, I co-founded the European Real Estate Network (EREN) with this group, where I have served as a director ever since.

In 2005, we successfully negotiated with Christie’s to invite suitable EREN members to become new Christie’s European affiliates, as Wetag has been since that year. These negotiations firmly anchored us in the international luxury scene, and we subsequently shifted Wetag’s focus entirely to luxury real estate. Over the years, we were approached by many international luxury associations for membership, but we couldn’t be everywhere. Whenever an international celebrity was among our buyers or sellers, word spread, though, of course, we never disclosed anything. Being voted Christie’s worldwide ‘Affiliate of the Year’ a few years ago was certainly a career highlight.

Wetag specializes in the luxury real estate market in Ticino. In your view, what sets Ticino apart from other regions in Switzerland, both in terms of lifestyle and real estate offerings?

Ueli Schnorf: Ticino is one of the Swiss cantons offering the possibility for tax agreements, an attractive feature for many. Unlike the rest of Switzerland, Ticino enjoys a much warmer and sunnier subtropical Mediterranean climate, with Italian as its language, and a lifestyle and cuisine to match. Fashion capital Milan is less than an hour’s drive away. The architecture here reflects the Mediterranean style, with villas and palazzi, while the gardens are filled with palm trees, banana plants, and orange trees. The grey winter skies of Zurich feel a world away.