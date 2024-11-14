A Stunning Location

The area surrounding Vilamoura is known as ‘the Monaco of Portugal’. Roman ruins lend it an imperial vibe and Mediterranean life flourishes in wineries, olive groves, and luminous fleur de sel fields. It boasts a bevy of luxury yachts, prestigious golf clubs, designer-brand boutiques, upscale casinos, restaurants, cafés, and bars. The resort stands proudly, just minutes from a marina and long stretches of beach where the Mediterranean laps gently on soft sands.

Two Distinct Spaces

Guests at the Anantara Vilamoura can choose to stay at one of two distinct areas – the family zone (with numerous amenities to entertain adults and children) and the adult zone (for extra privacy and comfort). The resort also houses a remarkable collection of sculptures, artwork, paintings, and installations by Portuguese artists, creating a spectacular contemporary gallery setting for all types of events – from VIP dinners and weddings to product launches and large-scale conferences.

The Family Area

The Family area offers a host of services to entertain kids and allow their parents to unwind. The Adventurers Kid’s Club provides complimentary all-day entertainment and experiences. Kids from four to 10 years old enjoy safe, supervised lunches and dinners, while babies have a special menu and a baby concierge who can supply everything from formula to highchairs, strollers, and more. Parents and children have the choice of two outdoor pools, and infants can safely play in a swimming pool designed just for them.

Families can choose from 150 accommodations in different layouts and sizes, from the Deluxe Family Room to the Victoria Suite (with separate living and dining areas, butler service, and two walk-in wardrobes). Some rooms have pool views (which is handy for families with older kids) and one of the top choices has to be the Two-Bedroom Family Swim-Up Room, in which guests can step directly from their sun-soaked terrace into a swimming pool. The rooms are fitted with private balconies with sofa beds, cotton dressing gowns and slippers, and exclusive local bathroom amenities. The smallest accommodations fit three adults (or two adults and one child) and the largest can cater to six adults (or four adults and one child).