The Algarve is one of Europe’s most coveted spots to visit. With over 300 days of sunshine per year, diverse landscapes ranging from beaches to mountains, and charming historic towns and villages, it is a mecca for discerning tourists. The area is home to championship-level golf courses and a host of accommodations, one of the most celebrated of which is the Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort, located on the vibrant South Coast.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of Anantara
The Algarve is one of Europe’s most coveted spots to visit. With over 300 days of sunshine per year, diverse landscapes ranging from beaches to mountains, and charming historic towns and villages, it is a mecca for discerning tourists. The area is home to championship-level golf courses and a host of accommodations, one of the most celebrated of which is the Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort, located on the vibrant South Coast.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy of Anantara
A Stunning Location
The area surrounding Vilamoura is known as ‘the Monaco of Portugal’. Roman ruins lend it an imperial vibe and Mediterranean life flourishes in wineries, olive groves, and luminous fleur de sel fields. It boasts a bevy of luxury yachts, prestigious golf clubs, designer-brand boutiques, upscale casinos, restaurants, cafés, and bars. The resort stands proudly, just minutes from a marina and long stretches of beach where the Mediterranean laps gently on soft sands.
Two Distinct Spaces
Guests at the Anantara Vilamoura can choose to stay at one of two distinct areas – the family zone (with numerous amenities to entertain adults and children) and the adult zone (for extra privacy and comfort). The resort also houses a remarkable collection of sculptures, artwork, paintings, and installations by Portuguese artists, creating a spectacular contemporary gallery setting for all types of events – from VIP dinners and weddings to product launches and large-scale conferences.
The Family Area
The Family area offers a host of services to entertain kids and allow their parents to unwind. The Adventurers Kid’s Club provides complimentary all-day entertainment and experiences. Kids from four to 10 years old enjoy safe, supervised lunches and dinners, while babies have a special menu and a baby concierge who can supply everything from formula to highchairs, strollers, and more. Parents and children have the choice of two outdoor pools, and infants can safely play in a swimming pool designed just for them.
Families can choose from 150 accommodations in different layouts and sizes, from the Deluxe Family Room to the Victoria Suite (with separate living and dining areas, butler service, and two walk-in wardrobes). Some rooms have pool views (which is handy for families with older kids) and one of the top choices has to be the Two-Bedroom Family Swim-Up Room, in which guests can step directly from their sun-soaked terrace into a swimming pool. The rooms are fitted with private balconies with sofa beds, cotton dressing gowns and slippers, and exclusive local bathroom amenities. The smallest accommodations fit three adults (or two adults and one child) and the largest can cater to six adults (or four adults and one child).
Family Restaurants
There is an impressive range of dining options where parents and kids can feel at home, at any time of the day. These include The Victoria (featuring an international buffet, cooking stations, and regional delicacies for breakfast and dinner), La Cucina (a journey through authentic Italian cuisine that opens for dinner), the Anantara Lounge & Bar (for light snacks and dinner from 10:30am to midnight), and the Cascades Pool Bar (serving cocktails, sandwiches, pancakes, and more, from 10am to 6pm). Guests can also opt for room service and enjoy interactive cooking classes where they can learn to prepare traditional Algarve dishes, such as Cataplana and Chocolate or Almond-Stuffed Dried Figs.
A Stunning Location
The area surrounding Vilamoura is known as ‘the Monaco of Portugal’. Roman ruins lend it an imperial vibe and Mediterranean life flourishes in wineries, olive groves, and luminous fleur de sel fields. It boasts a bevy of luxury yachts, prestigious golf clubs, designer-brand boutiques, upscale casinos, restaurants, cafés, and bars. The resort stands proudly, just minutes from a marina and long stretches of beach where the Mediterranean laps gently on soft sands.
Two Distinct Spaces
Guests at the Anantara Vilamoura can choose to stay at one of two distinct areas – the family zone (with numerous amenities to entertain adults and children) and the adult zone (for extra privacy and comfort). The resort also houses a remarkable collection of sculptures, artwork, paintings, and installations by Portuguese artists, creating a spectacular contemporary gallery setting for all types of events – from VIP dinners and weddings to product launches and large-scale conferences.
The Family Area
The Family area offers a host of services to entertain kids and allow their parents to unwind. The Adventurers Kid’s Club provides complimentary all-day entertainment and experiences. Kids from four to 10 years old enjoy safe, supervised lunches and dinners, while babies have a special menu and a baby concierge who can supply everything from formula to highchairs, strollers, and more. Parents and children have the choice of two outdoor pools, and infants can safely play in a swimming pool designed just for them.
Families can choose from 150 accommodations in different layouts and sizes, from the Deluxe Family Room to the Victoria Suite (with separate living and dining areas, butler service, and two walk-in wardrobes). Some rooms have pool views (which is handy for families with older kids) and one of the top choices has to be the Two-Bedroom Family Swim-Up Room, in which guests can step directly from their sun-soaked terrace into a swimming pool. The rooms are fitted with private balconies with sofa beds, cotton dressing gowns and slippers, and exclusive local bathroom amenities. The smallest accommodations fit three adults (or two adults and one child) and the largest can cater to six adults (or four adults and one child).
Family Restaurants
There is an impressive range of dining options where parents and kids can feel at home, at any time of the day. These include The Victoria (featuring an international buffet, cooking stations, and regional delicacies for breakfast and dinner), La Cucina (a journey through authentic Italian cuisine that opens for dinner), the Anantara Lounge & Bar (for light snacks and dinner from 10:30am to midnight), and the Cascades Pool Bar (serving cocktails, sandwiches, pancakes, and more, from 10am to 6pm). Guests can also opt for room service and enjoy interactive cooking classes where they can learn to prepare traditional Algarve dishes, such as Cataplana and Chocolate or Almond-Stuffed Dried Figs.
The Adult Area
This area also has a special check-in counter for optimal convenience. It is home to numerous facilities, including a swimming pool, fitness centre, tennis court, and the Anantara Spa, where guests can feel renewed with Mediterranean therapies, holistic Ayurvedic rituals and exotic Asian treatments.
The adult area has 110 spacious rooms and suites spread across three storeys. All rooms have a private terrace with views over the garden, pool, or golf course. There are six room types ranging from the Deluxe Room (for up to three adults) to the Presidential Golf View Suite (for two adults). The Palms Suite, meanwhile, is for four adults. Accommodations have features like bathrooms with rain showers and bathtubs, as well as private balconies with sofa beds.
Restaurants In The Adult Area
Ria is an ideal restaurant for lovers of fresh seafood obtained from the Algarve Coast and the Ria Formosa area. It opens for both lunch and dinner. If Asian fusion delights are your thing, check out Sensai, which features dishes from Japan, China, India, and Thailand. This restaurant opens from 7pm to 9 pm for families and adults, and from 9pm to 10:30pm for adults only. You can also enjoy an assortment of snacks at the Palms Pool Bar (10am to 6pm), the Anantara Lounge & Bar (10:30am to midnight), and Botanic (a bar serving signature cocktails and fine gins, open from 6pm to 1am).
Those staying at suites enjoy exclusive access to Infindo, where they can sip on fine Champagne and tuck into light bites. The Executive Lounge, meanwhile, is an area for business and pleasure where you can enjoy refreshing complimentary beverages while preparing for a meeting or enjoying a novel. Finally, Anantara’s signature Dining by Design experience offers a collection of exceptional menus in romantic settings with a private chef and waiting service.
As you can imagine, this resort has numerous outdoor and indoor spaces for everything from business events to weddings. The staff is also ready to advise guests on a host of experiences ranging from visits to local wineries to excursions to natural parks and even a hot air balloon ride!