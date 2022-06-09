You can say a lot about interior design, but ultimately it is through decoration, beautiful furnishings and bespoke pieces and touches that a home acquires its soul and becomes that welcoming, cosseting place that is so uniquely you. It stands to reason that creating the perfect home environment should be a joyous experience – the hallmark of the founder of THE ART - INTERIOR DESIGN, Bijan Laufer.
Words: Michel Cruz, Photography: Courtesy Of THE ART - INTERIOR DESIGN
Bijan’s approach is vivacious, sensory, energetic and personable, and it’s a manner that is the product of his background. Having grown up in Germany of Iranian origin and travelled the world extensively through his portfolio and projects, he blends his technical training in Hamburg with his innate sense of home décor and an eye for creating magical surroundings with complete and full hospitality that originates from his roots. More than this, he is a natural born entrepreneur and people person who lights up a room as he enters it. The combination of all these personal skills and characteristics, mixed with his worldwide professional and business acumen, make the designer the stylist he is today.
“I love the process,” says Bijan, “it is a joyous experience that should be shared with the owners of the property, and in this way any new home already comes with positive memories and a special ambience.”
Absorbing a world of inspiration from travelling the globe, to which he attributes much of his visual and creative abilities, combines with his business knowledge and inner creativity. “The impressions were intense and vibrant, and they have stayed with me always, becoming a part of my aesthetic and textural repertoire,” says the interior designer who works with both his senses and his mind fully engaged. “I really immerse myself in a project and get a true feeling of what the client wants, and how I can help make their lifestyle, needs and ambitions come to life in their Marbella home.” ›
“My aesthetic is always an exploration – a mixture of effortless luxury and natural materials, and ‘the mix’ together evokes a powerful emotive response.”
THE ART incorporates the latest design elements, a market which is always evolving, into their work and adapts it to the location, the clients and properties in question, adding a sense of style that is indeed timeless yet elegant in its appeal, giving each and every space a singular touch and feel.”
Explore Our Experience
“Marbella, with its eclectic mix of people from around the world, awe inspiring natural beauty, and upbeat urban lifestyle suits me, and therefore I believe I suit Marbella.”
Bijan goes on to say, “Interior design and creating beautiful and cosy homes is truly my dream job. It incorporates so many of my passions – texture, fashion, lighting. Hermes is one of my all-time favourites and I love to add the textures to the interiors.”
When shared connections and fate led Bijan to a meeting with Smadar Kahana, CEO of Engel & Völkers in Marbella, there was an immediate click. “I was blown away and enthusiastic about her business drive.” Part of sales successes have been attributed to the way in which he has brought his own personal creative flair to the clients’ expectations for their desire to find their dream home.
The logical path and progression of the designer was to move more actively into the natural role which suited his artistic attributes mixed with his leadership skills, hence the creation of THE ART – INTERIOR DESIGN.
“The aim for me and my team is to continually raise the bar for our clienteles` interior design needs and expectations.”
THE ART’s main core offers furniture packages in a timely manner, to both private individuals, developers, and real estate agencies, as well as bespoke singular furniture and art pieces. The Commercial division is also a big part which provides interior design turnkey projects to real estate agencies and to all new developments.
“We are currently enjoying a boom in the real estate industry. There is a robust demand for contemporary, modern, and coastal home styles, with an International Mediterranean flavour. I love mixing contrast yet being respectful to the original architecture,” says the designer.
Bijan adds, “I have an intuitive feeling for always getting it right; this infusion of energy, warmth and knowledge sparks a buzz of excitement from my clientele. Crafting a home is a life-changing experience that teaches you not just about what you like, but also about how you would like to live.”
The Art Interior Design Vision
Bijan’s visionary ideas for his team at THE ART is to continually provide a humble service, and actionable targets within their budgets, with a relentless focus on quality, and above all the fostering of an intimate connection with the clients. “Each project should become a distinctive reflection of its unique personality, lifestyle, and spirit. In the exalted realm of the international luxury market, we create an approach where one can thrive and grow in a dynamic environment.”
Bijan will be providing his services to developers and homeowners alike from THE ART’s new office at the Marbella Club, fittingly the heart of chic for a naturally gifted and vibrant designer.
INFO
THE ART INTERIOR DESIGN
Marbella Club Hotel
Blvd. Alfonso Hohenlohe, Marbella.
Tel: (+34) 604 305 755.
info@theart-interiordesign.com