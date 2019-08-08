A Country Estate with Modern Comforts

One of the wings also houses a surprise, but I will come back to that later, for open the large front door and what you see is like an image leaping off the pages of a design or travel magazine. The entrance hall, with its tall ceiling, used to be a passage for horses but now connects both sides of the senorial home. The two doors that link the patio at the front and the pool deck and terrace at the rear of the house are usually ajar, allowing the refreshing breezes typical of the area to keep the temperature perfect throughout the long warm season – and they provide a stunning visual as your gaze is drawn to the swimming pool and the little Moorish-inspired nook from which you look back across the pool to the villa, while enjoying a shaded and cool setting.

The entrance includes a storage room and cloakroom, all in the exquisite style of this remarkable property. Head to the left and you come to a spacious living room that is a picture of elegance and tasteful refinement. The wooden beams that line the tall ceiling add just the right note, as do classical shutters and window sills, a grand fireplace with woodburning oven and beautifully finished bay windows from which to take in the marvellous scenery beyond. Step out onto a very private terrace and you feel the natural setting begin to ooze away the city stress. In perfect harmony and symmetry, the opposite side of the home is an equally spacious and stylish country kitchen with modern touches and appliances that complement a fantastic restored Aga oven.

A Smeg fridge rounds it all off, making this a wonderful spot in which to gather as you cook, enjoy breakfast or have a formal meal. For the latter two, you can choose between the indoor dining facilities and another delightful terrace, which like all the others in the property, blends wonderful country views with a very intimate, relaxing feel. Upstairs, the symmetry and balance continue in the form of two large, luxurious suites connected in the middle by an open-plan study with inspiring vistas. Each of the two generously proportioned bedrooms has its own style, completing the feel of a private apartment within the house. The suites each consist of an opulent bathroom, a large bedroom with wood burner, a sitting area and a private terrace.