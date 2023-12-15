When Bijan Laufer made Marbella his primary abode he already had a world of experience as an interior designer and project manager, quite literally. “I have owned décor businesses and worked on design projects in places as diverse as Munich, Miami and Ko Samui, Thailand, and they together with my travels and life experiences have greatly enriched my sense of style, art, decoration, and materials,” says the affable designer.

Marbella added to his range of experience with its own unique brand of style built around rich golden light, imposing sea views and a subtropical outdoor lifestyle. “Each location is subtly different in style, culture, and the feeling it creates, and these are the kind of details I love, as every new experience adds to your sensitivity and perspective as a designer.” This is of course also true of different property types and actual settings.