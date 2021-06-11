As a partnership between Reserva del Higuerón Resort and Urbania, The Beach Club Higuerón is the natural culmination of the successful lifestyle offering that sets them apart. Here, on the new Playa del Higuerón, a stylish beach club venue is opening just downhill from the resort community itself – with a private members club, a seaside restaurant and chill-out zone open to the public, and even a flexible workspace that sets the standard in this part of the Costa del Sol.
Words: JAMES SINCLAIR Photography: The Beach Club Higuerón
The reaction that Higuerón has received from its new homeowners shows that putting heart and soul into your project does pay off. The ground-breaking community stands out for the care and attention to detail that has gone into every element, from master plan and architectural styling to landscaping, services, amenities and considering ways to enhance the quality of life of those who live and own properties here. Naturally, this also includes a very high degree of dedication to sustainable development, and in all the above Higuerón has shown the way forward for 21st century projects on the Costa del Sol.
It follows that the same dedication and attention to detail that have gone into the creation of the nearby residential community applies to any venture of Urbania and Reserva del Higuerón Resort, and as a result The Beach Club Higuerón is not just a beach club, but one with all the inspired thinking and execution that makes the Higuerón way of life so special.
Level 0 – The Beach
Open to residents and public alike, The Beach is a stylish seaside venue in the spirit of our times: attractively styled, with excellent service and delicious Mediterranean cuisine and views right by the beach, yet also modern, laid-back and welcoming. This is 21st century luxury in the true sense of the word; all about enjoying a sense of refined well-being and enjoyment. The Beach offers a superb gastronomic experience centred upon a Mediterranean menu designed by Green Michelin-star chef Diego Gallegos, so in addition to being gorgeous it’s also health-conscious. As befits a fine beach club, expect five-star service and amenities, including daytime beach and water activities ‘with a twist’.
A comfortable, chilled space during the sunny days, The Beach becomes an attractive night-time venue from sundown onwards, with resident DJs as well as visiting ones, live concerts and events. In summer, it makes the most of its location to stay open until late, and unlike many similar venues remains open throughout the year!
Level 2 – The Japo
Standing out for its quirky name and its unrivalled flexibility, The Japo is very much a 21st century venue that evolves with the time of day and the flow of the seasons to offer exactly what you need at different times. Breakfast á la carte with a light Mediterranean flavour is served in the attractive restaurant from 9am, while lunch and dinner feature the Japanese-inspired cuisine of prize-winning Sushi Chef Carlos Navarro. Try it and you’ll be rewarded with the fine ingredients and dedication to perfection that are his trademarks. In-between, this is a welcoming co-working space that also features thematic and corporate events, and since it’s at street level with the beach club’s car park nearby, access is convenient and easy.
Level 3 – You Won’t Want to Leave
The ‘penthouse floor’ of The Beach Club Higuerón contains two designer apartments and two penthouses whose views, layout and décor offer contemporary comfort and style at its most seductive. So much so, in fact, that guests will struggle to leave this location with its offering of services and experiences. However, they are available for short term rentals only. There is also an eight-metre, state-of-the-art modern yacht by De Antonio Yachts available at The Beach Club Higuerón for partial or full-day rentals with an experienced captain who will take you out for sunset chilling and ‘al fresco’ dining.
In allowing itself the freedom to redefine the concept of a luxury venue of this kind, The Beach Club Higuerón follows its own path to provide a modern seaside experience created from the perspective of, well, you! It’s a philosophy that has been very well received so far, so expect to be delighted.
CONTACT
The Beach Club Higuerón
Playa del Higuerón,
Av. del Sol, 225, Benalmádena.
www.thebeachclubhigueron.com
info@thebeachclubhigueron.com