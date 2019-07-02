Ocean Club, Puerto Banús

For many, Ocean Club is one of the points of reference when it comes to beach clubs on the Costa del Sol. It starts with an iconic beachside location on the west-side of Puerto Banús, within walking distance along the coastal pathway to its many other amenities, as well as a surprisingly peaceful and relaxing view across a broad swathe of open sea. With seagulls circling in the blue skies above, waiter service, a mixology bar and fine dining restaurant just metres away from your luxuriant sun bed and the large saltwater pool, the scene is set for indulgent relaxation and jet-set partying.

Using your large sunbed as a base, you can saunter off for a soothing massage, head to the boutique for that item you invariably forgot at home or simply drift away to the tunes of the resident DJ – only to re-emerge when it’s time to dine, swim and party. The opening and closing celebrations at Ocean Club are among the most-anticipated glamour events of the social calendar, and they come accompanied with an even more elaborate setting, including live music, glamorous dancers and the beautiful set in all its finery. This is a beachside party venue that embodies the beach club of the 21st century.

Special Features: Famous for its entrancing White & Silver opening and Black & Gold closing parties, Ocean Club is a go-to venue for outdoor Champagne, live entertainment and top international poolside DJs. The Friday Sessions are legendary and the Amaï Restaurant headed by chef Andreas Nygren offers fine dining paired with fantastic sea vistas – making Ocean Club a modern Marbella classic that symbolises glamorous summer.

www.oceanclub.es