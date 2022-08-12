First Class Facilities For A Regal Resort

The Beach at La Reserva Club opened in July 2018, becoming a wonderful extension to the amenities available in the relaxing enclave of Sotogrande, itself celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2022. The 17,000 square metre lagoon surrounding the beach club is a gorgeous sea-green man-made lake bordered by natural vegetation. It supports a host of water sports and fronts an inland beach that sits as pretty as a tropical paradise. Watch the waves gently lap the pristine white sand from the comfort of sumptuous sun beds.

The Beach Restaurant alongside is the place to head when hunger pangs hit, which will be more than capably catered for and in style. The spacious interior is predominantly of wood, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering great views of the lagoon. Better still, reserve a table on the large terrace for a lakeside vantage that will keep you entertained while you dine. This is also a great spot for a chilled glass of wine, Champagne or a tempting cocktail.

Finest Summer Lunch

This is principally a daytime venue, with the à la carte menu available for lunch through the afternoon, which features a nice selection of starters, both hot and cold, pasta plates, rice dishes and of course a range of fresh fish and succulent meat options. Expect to find many favourites like Caesar Salad, Gazpacho Andaluz, Osaka Ceviche, Arroz Negro, Grilled Octopus, Tuna from Barbate, Matured Beef Sirloin, and an exemplary Sushi selection. The cuisine being served exceeds expectations, encouraging return visits with frequency.