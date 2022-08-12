First Class Facilities For A Regal Resort
The Beach at La Reserva Club opened in July 2018, becoming a wonderful extension to the amenities available in the relaxing enclave of Sotogrande, itself celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2022. The 17,000 square metre lagoon surrounding the beach club is a gorgeous sea-green man-made lake bordered by natural vegetation. It supports a host of water sports and fronts an inland beach that sits as pretty as a tropical paradise. Watch the waves gently lap the pristine white sand from the comfort of sumptuous sun beds.
The Beach Restaurant alongside is the place to head when hunger pangs hit, which will be more than capably catered for and in style. The spacious interior is predominantly of wood, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering great views of the lagoon. Better still, reserve a table on the large terrace for a lakeside vantage that will keep you entertained while you dine. This is also a great spot for a chilled glass of wine, Champagne or a tempting cocktail.
Finest Summer Lunch
This is principally a daytime venue, with the à la carte menu available for lunch through the afternoon, which features a nice selection of starters, both hot and cold, pasta plates, rice dishes and of course a range of fresh fish and succulent meat options. Expect to find many favourites like Caesar Salad, Gazpacho Andaluz, Osaka Ceviche, Arroz Negro, Grilled Octopus, Tuna from Barbate, Matured Beef Sirloin, and an exemplary Sushi selection. The cuisine being served exceeds expectations, encouraging return visits with frequency.
Sushi & Flames
The Head Chef, Alberto Sarmiento, also teams up with renowned sushi maestro, Carlos Navarro, for a special dinner experience which is available for groups and private events. Expect to be impressed by the innovation of Carlos’s dynamic sushi combinations and by the delicate crafting of the fish and meat dishes Alberto creates. This is indeed an ideal venue for a company event or a wedding reception.
Gastronomic Journeys
Sure to be a big hit this summer are the gastronomic nights under the stars when Michelin-starred chefs will be charming gourmet lovers with an array of enticing delights. Make sure your reservations are in place for the honorary visits of Jean-Baptiste Natali from Hostellerie La Montagne on the evenings of August 5-6; Nico Isnard of L’Auberge de la Charme on August 12-13; and Germán Carrizo & Carito Lourenço of Fiero on August 26-27. For those interested, La Reserva Club has arranged overnight or weekend stays, with transfers, at the nearby five-star Hotel SO/ Sotogrande. www.lareservaclubsotogrande.com/dinner-under-the-stars
The Perfect Day Out
With so much to do at La Reserva The Beach, enjoy an idyllic day out with your family or friends, lounging at the beach or honing your moves on the lake. The service you will experience is exemplary and, whether you stay for lunch or dinner, or just savour some appetisers, you will leave this haven of bliss with your heart enriched.
The Beach Restaurant is open every day from 12:30 to 17:30 and the Gastronomic Journeys run from 20:00 to 24:00 on the evenings above.
INFO
The Beach – La Reserva Club
Avenida La Reserva, S/N.
Tel: (+34) 956 785 252
Whatsapp: (+34) 677 585 858.
lareserva@sotogrande.com
For events, contact:
lareserva.events@sotogrande.com
www.lareservaclubsotogrande.com