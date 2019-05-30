With this Mulsanne, the 250 mm stretch is devoted entirely to rear passenger legroom and the front area stays much the same as that of the standard variant, though it is exceptionally spacious and already has enough comfort for driver and front passenger. Bentley claims that this model is the most generously proportioned luxury car in its class, though Rolls-Royce probably has something to say on that point. Certainly this Bentley is one of the most comfortable ways possible to travel on four wheels, regardless of price or maker.

For such a large car, the Mulsanne is unexpectedly sporty. The experience we’ve had with big Bentleys has always been a surprise because they are a lot more agile than one might think, given their bulk. They can be driven along winding rural roads with decent agility and the steering is responsive and precise. Simply by the numbers, the car will top 100 km/h in only a shade over five seconds and run right up close to 300 km/h at the top end. It’s also a very elegant car to look at with almost a fastback design to the roofline. This Mulsanne may be longer than its standard wheelbase sibling but it doesn’t show very much when being driven.

Power comes from a 506-horsepower twin-turbo V-8 that’s silky smooth and quiet. An 8-speed automatic gets the power to the rear wheels. Technically, the car is fairly straightforward but that doesn’t mean that it lacks engineering sophistication. The refinement and sound-deadening alone is a major achievement and is a key factor for buyers who may want to travel very considerable cross-continent distances without stress or tiredness.