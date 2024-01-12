Creative Freedom

“Every designer will tell you that it is appealing to work with a generous budget. Naturally, we also like to prove what we can achieve with fewer resources and show how creative we can be, but a larger scope provides more to choose from in terms of quality furnishing and fittings and highlights the need for good taste and the ability to design with the right proportion of elements.” Sally has a team of experienced and talented designers, but in this case it was Lina Lauritsen who headed up the project as it suited her skill set ideally.

A detailed briefing with the client revealed exactly what she had in mind in terms of her taste, practical requirements, and the lifestyle and ambience she desired for this property. “Today’s trends are above all about neutral colours – a classic truism in interior design – but in our work we reflect the owner’s personal preferences and create timeless designs, so we opted for soft earthy sand tones and noble materials such as Travertine marble, complemented with shades of olive green inspired by the surrounding scenery,” says Sally.

“Form follows function in interior design too, so we had to bear practicality and ease of maintenance in mind while creating a comfortable and stylish living environment, both inside and out.” The team chose quality brands of predominantly Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese origin complemented by Blackshaw Interior Design’s own made-to-measure furnishings. “Skilled design work matched by quality craftsmanship are vital for a successful, stand-out project where everything looks amazing and fits beautifully together, and that is one of our core strengths.”

Others include the capacity to work within agreed budgets and timelines, even if it can be a stressful job at times. “It’s not just a simple task of decorating but requires the coordination of a good number of technicians and suppliers, and the work is increasingly technical/technological in nature, so it is evolving.” At Finca Cortesin it has resulted in another project that Blackshaw Interior Design is proud to put its name to. “Most importantly, our client was over the moon with the home as it was delivered, complete with a list of optional accessories and details.

“The end product, I am proud to say, has caused neighbours at Finca Cortesin to contact us for our services.”