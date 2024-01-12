If you’re familiar with the Finca Cortesin resort you will know it stands out for quality, service and attention to detail. It’s why this hotel, with its spa and championship golf course, is rated among the top in its class in Spain and indeed Europe, and what attracts events such as the 2023 Solheim Cup. This sense of perfectionism also extends to the private residences that form part of this country club, and to be instructed to decorate a home there is a feather in any interior designer’s cap. Sally Blackshaw and her team at Blackshaw Interior Design rose to the occasion.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Kevin Horn
“It was an honour and a pleasure for us to be asked to design the interior of this luxurious garden apartment at Finca Cortesin,” says Sally Blackshaw, who founded the highly successful and well-respected interior design studio that bears her name. “In recent years, a great deal of our work has been focused upon renovating or even redeveloping properties, especially villas, on behalf of owners and investors, so it was exciting to work on a furnishing concept for this project.”
The location was also very appealing to Sally and her team thanks to its reputation as a truly outstanding resort.
“The villas and apartments within the country club follow the same standard of excellence set by the hotel, spa and golf club, so naturally we were very pleased to work on a home here. We’ve had the pleasure of completing projects in many of greater Marbella’s best addresses, but Finca Cortesin adds a great deal of lustre to your portfolio,” says Sally. The project in question is a luxurious, spacious ground floor garden apartment with private pool overlooking stunning country and sea views.
Creative Freedom
“Every designer will tell you that it is appealing to work with a generous budget. Naturally, we also like to prove what we can achieve with fewer resources and show how creative we can be, but a larger scope provides more to choose from in terms of quality furnishing and fittings and highlights the need for good taste and the ability to design with the right proportion of elements.” Sally has a team of experienced and talented designers, but in this case it was Lina Lauritsen who headed up the project as it suited her skill set ideally.
A detailed briefing with the client revealed exactly what she had in mind in terms of her taste, practical requirements, and the lifestyle and ambience she desired for this property. “Today’s trends are above all about neutral colours – a classic truism in interior design – but in our work we reflect the owner’s personal preferences and create timeless designs, so we opted for soft earthy sand tones and noble materials such as Travertine marble, complemented with shades of olive green inspired by the surrounding scenery,” says Sally.
“Form follows function in interior design too, so we had to bear practicality and ease of maintenance in mind while creating a comfortable and stylish living environment, both inside and out.” The team chose quality brands of predominantly Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese origin complemented by Blackshaw Interior Design’s own made-to-measure furnishings. “Skilled design work matched by quality craftsmanship are vital for a successful, stand-out project where everything looks amazing and fits beautifully together, and that is one of our core strengths.”
Others include the capacity to work within agreed budgets and timelines, even if it can be a stressful job at times. “It’s not just a simple task of decorating but requires the coordination of a good number of technicians and suppliers, and the work is increasingly technical/technological in nature, so it is evolving.” At Finca Cortesin it has resulted in another project that Blackshaw Interior Design is proud to put its name to. “Most importantly, our client was over the moon with the home as it was delivered, complete with a list of optional accessories and details.
“The end product, I am proud to say, has caused neighbours at Finca Cortesin to contact us for our services.”
Down To The Details
The modern concept of turnkey homes involves a property that you can literally begin to use, enjoy and live in the moment you open the front door. It is a very popular option among higher end buyers these days, especially in a second home market such as the Costa del Sol, and as part of this, Sally finishes her homes right down to the smallest details. “Normally the larger pieces are discussed beforehand and therefore known to the client, but adding cups, saucers, and spoons as well as towels and signature fragrances according to their taste and style is an additional detail.”
The property is characterised by stylish, intimate spaces that match its impressive architectural design both indoors and on the panoramic terrace. The furniture is from quality, high-end brands and designed to be beautiful, comfortable, and hard-wearing, accentuated with artwork, decorative items, as well as wallpaper and bespoke cabinetry. “Lighting plays an important role, both in terms of ambient lamps and the flow of natural light, and in that sense we complete the architect’s dance of light and space to offer a home that is just as our clients imagine it to be – though we strive for it to be even better!”
INFO
Blackshaw Interior Design
Avenida Canovas del Castillo, 25, Marbella.
Tel: (+34) 951 403 787.
info@blackshaw.es
www.blackshaw.es