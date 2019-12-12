Today’s villas and even luxury apartments are built with energy-saving materials, and equipped with sensors and home automation systems that control such things as lighting, irrigation, shutters, security and audio-visual systems, as well as even kitchens and bathrooms. Pretty soon, the smart home will be as amazingly hi-tech as your smartphone, and linked to it for easy vigilance and management.

But within this scope of renewal there are some novel innovations that may be a little less tech orientated yet every bit as dramatic in the way they are overhauling our idea of a home, the breakdown of its living spaces and the functions each of these performs. In this, we find that more and more different features can be incorporated into larger open-plan living spaces, and prominent among these is the revolutionary new glass bodega – a feature of both design and functionality.

Re-inventing the Wine Cellar

A wine cellar used to be just that, a somewhat dank stone or brick room hidden in the vaults of a home. A manmade replication of a cave, it didn’t use refrigeration but had to be located beneath the main house to attain the ideal temperature and humidity conditions required for storing precious vintages. In this way it simulated the qualities of a real cave, and indeed, the latter have also been used to store whole vintages.

As time moved on and classical homes become more comfortable in style, the bodega, as it is also often called, became a little more accessible. It left the realms of winegrowing estates, châteaux and palaces, and came into the house, albeit luxury ones, where it found a resting place in the lower depths of the home’s structure, where the air is suitably humid and the temperature almost constant throughout the day and year.

By the late 20th century it was no longer just the place where the erstwhile butler or chef’s assistant would go to find the requested bottles of wine, but now an increasingly attractive space, not infrequently designed and decorated in the style of a winery, a traditional café or even a tapas bar. Fancy brickwork was accompanied by a bar, tables for wine tasting and even card-playing, as this was the sort of room that had become part of the modern villa’s basement area.