Pick of the Crop

When the Hotel Catalonia Ronda opened its doors in 2017, it chose a highly coveted spot: the most commercial street of the town. The hotel’s edifice boasts a modernistic facade that blends seamlessly with the architectural beauty of Ronda’s Old Town. Graced with Spanish crafted iron balconies, it is reminiscent of the eye-catching corner buildings of the late-19th and early-20th-century marvels that embellish the Parisian cityscape.

Paying Homage to Ronda’s Rich Cultural Traditions

The interiors of the four-star Catalonia Hotel are as impressive as its façade. Designer features include handpainted murals paying homage to the poets, painters, filmmakers, musicians, and writers who were born and raised in the ‘city of dreams’. The walls of the main patio were painted by talented artist, Carles Arola. The image represents a classic Andalusian patio, the artist having used hyperrealistic techniques to give life to everything from archways to windows curtains, and colourful flower pots – as lively as those that grace the patios of many whitewashed homes in the intricate streets of this poetic pueblo.

A Town with Serious History

Elsewhere in the hotel, a sombre, powerful look prevails, with distinguished colours and noble materials making for common areas in which simple, stately elegance overrides. Ochre and earthy tones abound in the floors, doors, and soft furnishings, with stronger blues and metallics providing a welcome contrast.

Comfort Reigns Supreme

The elegance of the communal spaces is also a feature of the rooms, many of which have gorgeous elements such as Chesterfield sofas, stately columns, and designer leather and metal furniture. There are 80 rooms in total, all with air conditioning, a parquet floor, smart TV, free downloads of digital publications, and an electronic safe. Room sizes range form 26m2 to over 51m2 and there are three suites called ‘The Corner’, located (as you might expect) in the corner formed by the building. On the third floor of the Hotel, there are two Junior Suite Swimming Pools, measuring 39m2 and boasting a furnished terrace and small private pool.