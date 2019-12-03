Ronda – one of the most frequently photographed areas of Andalucía, known for its historic charm, dramatically deep El Tajo gorge, and spectacular Feria Goyesca – is also one of its most visited
Just a short drive away from the serene Sierra de Grazalema and also conveniently close to the luxury tourist destination of Marbella, it is the ideal home for the stately Catalonia Ronda Hotel, ensconced in the very heart of the lively town centre. One of the most beautiful views offered by the hotel is found within the pool; from the serene waters, swimmers can gaze down at the gentle curve of the Plaza de Toros as well as the lush green countryside beyond.
Pick of the Crop
When the Hotel Catalonia Ronda opened its doors in 2017, it chose a highly coveted spot: the most commercial street of the town. The hotel’s edifice boasts a modernistic facade that blends seamlessly with the architectural beauty of Ronda’s Old Town. Graced with Spanish crafted iron balconies, it is reminiscent of the eye-catching corner buildings of the late-19th and early-20th-century marvels that embellish the Parisian cityscape.
Paying Homage to Ronda’s Rich Cultural Traditions
The interiors of the four-star Catalonia Hotel are as impressive as its façade. Designer features include handpainted murals paying homage to the poets, painters, filmmakers, musicians, and writers who were born and raised in the ‘city of dreams’. The walls of the main patio were painted by talented artist, Carles Arola. The image represents a classic Andalusian patio, the artist having used hyperrealistic techniques to give life to everything from archways to windows curtains, and colourful flower pots – as lively as those that grace the patios of many whitewashed homes in the intricate streets of this poetic pueblo.
A Town with Serious History
Elsewhere in the hotel, a sombre, powerful look prevails, with distinguished colours and noble materials making for common areas in which simple, stately elegance overrides. Ochre and earthy tones abound in the floors, doors, and soft furnishings, with stronger blues and metallics providing a welcome contrast.
Comfort Reigns Supreme
The elegance of the communal spaces is also a feature of the rooms, many of which have gorgeous elements such as Chesterfield sofas, stately columns, and designer leather and metal furniture. There are 80 rooms in total, all with air conditioning, a parquet floor, smart TV, free downloads of digital publications, and an electronic safe. Room sizes range form 26m2 to over 51m2 and there are three suites called ‘The Corner’, located (as you might expect) in the corner formed by the building. On the third floor of the Hotel, there are two Junior Suite Swimming Pools, measuring 39m2 and boasting a furnished terrace and small private pool.
A Place to Chill Out
Those who are in Ronda to unwind and relax their cares away, take note: the Hotel boasts a chill-out zone with a gorgeous infinity pool, an exterior hydromassage area and a solarium with lounge beds. It also has a dedicated Wellness & Spa area, with a dry sauna, circuit pool, two treatment rooms, sensation showers, exterior solarium and fitness circuit.
Business and Pleasure
The Hotel is also home to a convention area spanning 258m2. This space is divided into two meeting rooms measuring 113 and 145m2, respectively. They both enjoy natural light and can be accessed directly from street level. They have the very latest LED tech, which allows video material from various sources to be displayed. Users can control aspects like illumination directly from an iPad, take part in a high-quality video conference, record events, and manage different audio signals as required for an optimal audiovisual experience. The rooms are also soundproof and vibration-free, with panels in the ceilings and walls that absorb noise and reverberation.
A Gastronomic Experience
On the fourth floor of the Catalonia Ronda you will find the Panorámico Restaurant & Wine Bar, where you can enjoy traditional haute Andalusian cuisine. Just a few of its star dishes include the rabo de toro canelón, baby goat leg, and tuna from Almadraba. Japanese food lovers, meanwhile, can opt for sushi and sashimi. The restaurant has a broad à-la-carte menu, and hosts banquets and special events. Closeby is the Gastrobar, with an al fresco terrace that once again overlooks over the Plaza de Toros. This is the perfect spot for tapas, snacks, fried delicacies, and fantastic cocktails made by the talented barman!
WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS
Avda. Virgen de la Paz 16, Ronda. Tel: 952 870 300.