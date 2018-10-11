The Golden Mile is one of those places where demand outstrips supply. Not only is it the prime luxury real estate address in Marbella, but new building opportunities are very rare here – making modern Golden Mile homes a prime commodity.
For many in the upper segment of the market the Golden Mile is the ultimate address in this part of the world. It combines the rich heritage and tradition of the Marbella Club and the Puente Romano with a convenient location between Marbella town and Puerto Banús, as well as a beachfront setting and upmarket seclusion to offer the pinnacle in Marbella’s version of the classic real estate adage ‘location, location, location,’ which defines the most desirable properties as those with the best location.
It explains why demand for this prime setting is consistently greater than the number of properties available – even in the upper price segment – and why the finest homes are snapped up quickly and sometimes even in private purchases before ever officially reaching the open market. This applies to existing resales properties, and even more so to modern, new-build homes, be they villas, apartments/penthouses or semi-detached villas, for in this well-established area building land is scarce and new projects very rare indeed.
The Collection
This situation makes brand new Golden Mile developments such as The Collection all the more special, and with a prime position 400 metres from its elegant beaches and within easy reach of icons such as the Marbella Club, the Puente Romano Beach Resort & Spa and the luxury restaurants and boutiques of the palm-lined avenue, this new project of 26 semi-detached villas is a modern classic in the making.
Such a location deserves a product to match, and architects González & Jacobson have created a timeless design that combines modern style, technology and comfort with classic architectural features to ensure that The Collection will stand the test of time and add to the allure of its Golden Mile location. Set just back from this famous boulevard, in a peaceful, secluded position close to all amenities, it offers a tranquil oasis of greenery, privacy, security and refined modern luxury.
This select, gated community is set within its own landscaped areas and bordered by the lush greenery of a private estate, all within an easy stroll of the glamorous beach venues of the Golden Mile. Set within its own domain, The Collection offers full peace and privacy. In line with this location and the stylish design of the villas, a long list of quality materials and features mark the development, from the dressed concrete, latticed wood and brises soleil of the exterior treatment to the lush interior finishing.
These luxurious homes feature private parking, lush gardens and their own swimming pools that are maintained by the community. Everything, from the architectural styling and detailing to the dark marble around the pools, the attractive non-slip tiling, the landscaping and the stone walls and hedges is designed with careful attention to detail. “Our aim was to create homes with a timeless style that speak of quality and privileged living,” says lead architect Rodolfo Amieva Jacobson.
The result is a sleek, contemporary architecture that sets trends rather than follows them, and in the process produces something truly unique and outstanding. The luxurious open-plan interiors mirror this and form a continuity in terms of design and lifestyle, offering a seamless flow from the bright, panoramic interiors to the private outdoor living spaces. Inside as out, the finest materials mark the quality of The Collection and set it apart, with beautiful large tiles, stylish glass balustrades, sleek sliding doors that glide effortlessly into the wall, floor to ceiling windows, top of the range modern kitchens and private suites that offer space, comfort, style, walk-in dressing rooms, panoramic private terraces and gorgeous bathrooms with a long list of refined features, including windows that offer privacy and views combined.
In addition, the villas have a naturally lit lower floor ideally suited to creating a private gym, entertainment area, office, spa or additional accommodation, with a large double garage for private parking. These sophisticated modern homes are set within a select small community that optimises privacy but also has manicured communal areas, gardens and a gorgeous pool deck with chlorine-free communal swimming pool. In addition, The Collection offers a daytime concierge service in a multifunctional space that is also a flexible and ambient setting for yoga classes and private events.
An evolving market
This quality development answers to an evolving market in which the average age of buyers is dropping, they are becoming more geographically diverse and are looking for outstanding design and modern luxuries. “The Golden Mile has always been the most prestigious address for a second home for European buyers,” says Smadar Kahana, CEO of Engel & Völkers Marbella. “In recent years, however, we have seen a new trend of younger buyers with an average age between 35 and 55 years, who are searching for modern design and the latest in amenities, but still in top addresses such as the Golden Mile, preferably around the vibrant Puente Romano Resort.”
The Collection responds perfectly to this new market, offering today’s clientele modern refinement in a classic Golden Mile location.
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF ENGEL & VÖLKERS
