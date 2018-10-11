The Collection

This situation makes brand new Golden Mile developments such as The Collection all the more special, and with a prime position 400 metres from its elegant beaches and within easy reach of icons such as the Marbella Club, the Puente Romano Beach Resort & Spa and the luxury restaurants and boutiques of the palm-lined avenue, this new project of 26 semi-detached villas is a modern classic in the making.

Such a location deserves a product to match, and architects González & Jacobson have created a timeless design that combines modern style, technology and comfort with classic architectural features to ensure that The Collection will stand the test of time and add to the allure of its Golden Mile location. Set just back from this famous boulevard, in a peaceful, secluded position close to all amenities, it offers a tranquil oasis of greenery, privacy, security and refined modern luxury.

This select, gated community is set within its own landscaped areas and bordered by the lush greenery of a private estate, all within an easy stroll of the glamorous beach venues of the Golden Mile. Set within its own domain, The Collection offers full peace and privacy. In line with this location and the stylish design of the villas, a long list of quality materials and features mark the development, from the dressed concrete, latticed wood and brises soleil of the exterior treatment to the lush interior finishing.

These luxurious homes feature private parking, lush gardens and their own swimming pools that are maintained by the community. Everything, from the architectural styling and detailing to the dark marble around the pools, the attractive non-slip tiling, the landscaping and the stone walls and hedges is designed with careful attention to detail. “Our aim was to create homes with a timeless style that speak of quality and privileged living,” says lead architect Rodolfo Amieva Jacobson.