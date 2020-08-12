Far Stronger Than Expected

Interest in Marbella property and its lifestyle might have waned in the wake of the Covid-crisis, but it didn’t. In fact, there has been a strong revival in the demand for what this region has to offer: space, greenery, an appealing climate and living environment, as well as a healthy seaside setting close to nature and away from large urban centres. It seems that the confinement experience has awoken in many the desire to improve their quality of life and/or have a pleasant, secure getaway should the Coronavirus cause upheaval on a prolonged basis.

“We used modern tools such as virtual tours and Zoom videoconferencing to continue to service our clients,” says Smadar Kahana of Engel & Völkers. “This helped many in the decision-making process, so that the lockdown time was still used in a productive way, but even so we have been surprised by the sheer number of especially high net worth buyers now coming into the market.” They are producing a significant rise in enquiries for Costa del Sol property that is also experienced by many other agents and developers, including the creators of Real de La Quinta, whose country club concept in the hills near Benahavís and Nueva Andalucía is proving a hit.

“People are looking for locations and properties that offer space, views, privacy and proximity to both nature and amenities,” says Simon Boxus of the Otero Group. “A new trend is definitely the willingness to work with modern remote viewing technologies, and this has resulted in 21 out of 24 sales in June not involving a physical viewing.”

He finds that demand comes from Northern Europe and Spain primarily, and is well-distributed among a wide range of property types and prices ranges, from €100,000 apartments in Málaga to €3 million villas in Marbella. “People are looking for apartments with sizeable terraces and villas with good but manageable gardens, and a marked new trend is the importance given to being able to work from home with either a room specially dedicated to a home office with all the latest technologies and/or having a co-working centre in the community.”