When you have a fantastic beachfront location it deserves a special development that is worthy of such a setting. Kronos specialises in just that – finding the best locations in which to create design-led homes built around a philosophy of style, comfort and quality of life.
The developer is reknowned for its pure design concept, in which the overriding philosophy of creating lifestyle homes is married to a harmony of aesthetics and functionality. “We approach each project as a unique new endeavour and certainly don’t copy and paste, but look at the natural and cultural surroundings for inspiration,” says Kandy Paterson, Commercial Director for Kronos Costa del Sol. “Each and every project is therefore different not only in size, orientation, setting and even price range, but also in terms of the elements that feed into its design.”
It’s a formula that may sound lofty but has also been very successful, for Kronos is one of Spain’s leading property developers, with a wide range of projects across the country and in Portugal. “On the Costa del Sol we can offer our clients a very good range of property types and locations to choose from, including the luxurious La Finca townhouse-villas in Sotogrande, and the apartments at Oasis 325 on the New Golden Mile, Eden Resort in El Chaparral, Panorámica by Kronos in Higuerón and Horizonte in Benalmádena.”
At Kronos, everything starts with the design concept for a project. Once the destination and product mix have been decided upon, the multidisciplinary development teams work together to produce a detailed product brief that is put out to tender with a selection of handpicked architects. “We don’t have an overriding cut-and-paste house style, so we adapt the product to the location and the client base, and as a result work not with one but with a variety of talented architects to ensure that the resulting ideas are fresh and exciting.”
The fact that the emphasis is very much on architectural design and a purity of form is reflected in the choice of big name designers such as Rafael de la-Hoz, who is known as one of the leading architects in Spain today. The man chosen to create the luxurious modern villa-townhouses at La Finca in Sotogrande has also been responsible for styling The Edge, a landmark development of 68 beachfront apartments and penthouses, as well as two beach villas, on the western shore of Estepona. “I think that The Edge is not just the leading project of its kind in the Estepona area, but also a signature development for the whole Costa del Sol, as it is hard to think of many others in which design, style and location come together so prominently,” says Kandy.
Inspired by the Sea
Where many contemporary apartment buildings are linear and rigid, the fluid flowing, almost meandering forms of The Edge stand out as they follow the curvature of the shoreline. The effect is a diminishing of volumes, greater privacy and optimised views for luxurious apartments and penthouses, the latter with spectacular sea view terraces with their own lounge, dining and pool areas. “These are superlative homes with a very high standard of design, fitting, amenities and onsite services.”
The design created by Rafael de la-Hoz speaks of an intimate relationship with the sea, which The Edge overlooks so spectacularly. The iconic architectural styling he has created here was inspired by the gentle sweep of the shoreline, as he imagined the complex to be a ship run ashore and now covered by an abundance of landscaped greenery. Nautical themes can be found throughout, from the wooden decking of the terraces and the chrome railing details to the shape of the awnings, and it furthers the sense of distinction that this project enjoys.
“Delivery is in December of this year, and early buyers were able to personalise the floor tiles, kitchens and bathrooms, with the use of our Kronos Select range of options.” Residents will also be impressed by the beautiful gardens being created at The Edge, which will convey the sense of a private parkland landscape by the beach, in addition to an infinity pool that merges with the horizon, water features and a wellness area with heated indoor pool, spa, gym and also paddle tennis courts.
“In short, it’s a lifestyle experience right on the edge of a long, tranquil beach. Your own secluded bit of paradise within minutes of Estepona and the other amenities of the coast.” The very wide range of nationalities buying suggest this is something that has universal appeal.
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF KRONOS HOMES
The Edge by Kronos Homes Tel: (+34) 952 110 362.