It’s a formula that may sound lofty but has also been very successful, for Kronos is one of Spain’s leading property developers, with a wide range of projects across the country and in Portugal. “On the Costa del Sol we can offer our clients a very good range of property types and locations to choose from, including the luxurious La Finca townhouse-villas in Sotogrande, and the apartments at Oasis 325 on the New Golden Mile, Eden Resort in El Chaparral, Panorámica by Kronos in Higuerón and Horizonte in Benalmádena.”

At Kronos, everything starts with the design concept for a project. Once the destination and product mix have been decided upon, the multidisciplinary development teams work together to produce a detailed product brief that is put out to tender with a selection of handpicked architects. “We don’t have an overriding cut-and-paste house style, so we adapt the product to the location and the client base, and as a result work not with one but with a variety of talented architects to ensure that the resulting ideas are fresh and exciting.”

The fact that the emphasis is very much on architectural design and a purity of form is reflected in the choice of big name designers such as Rafael de la-Hoz, who is known as one of the leading architects in Spain today. The man chosen to create the luxurious modern villa-townhouses at La Finca in Sotogrande has also been responsible for styling The Edge, a landmark development of 68 beachfront apartments and penthouses, as well as two beach villas, on the western shore of Estepona. “I think that The Edge is not just the leading project of its kind in the Estepona area, but also a signature development for the whole Costa del Sol, as it is hard to think of many others in which design, style and location come together so prominently,” says Kandy.