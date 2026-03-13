The Eighth Edition of Marbella Design & Art

Throughout its seven editions, Marbella Design & Art has brought together established studios and emerging talent, with innovation leading the way. Previous editions have featured some of Spain’s leading interior design and architecture studios, including Laura Carrillo, Pepe Leal, Erico Navazo, Cristina Puerta, Alfons y Damián, Viteri y Lapeña, Punto Filipino, L35, Adriana Nicolau, and AS Interioristas. Renowned Andalusian studios have also participated, including GC Studio, Alfonso Castellón, Ivonne Galván, Alberto Aranda, Javi Escobar, and Antonio Calzado, bringing local character and creativity to the fair’s international ambience. This year’s auditorium will be designed by Marisa Gallo and Ascale, while the terrace has been entrusted to Landscapers and Magda Chrzanowska. The restaurant, catered by Goyo, will be designed by Jose Arroyo.

The organisers chose Marbella as the backdrop for the fair owing to our city’s reputation as an internationally renowned destination, where beautiful design complements the Mediterranean light, the natural environment, and the cosmopolitan lifestyle. This combination has made the fair an unmissable event, not only for professionals and collectors, but also for those seeking inspiration in a unique experience where art, design, and lifestyle come together.