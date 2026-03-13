The Eighth Edition of Marbella Design & Art

It is, undoubtedly, one of the highlights of the year for lovers of fine art and design. Marbella Design & Art, now in its eighth year, will be taking place at Marbella’s Palacio de Ferias, Exposiciones y Congresos Adolfo Suárez from March 19 to 29. For eleven memorable days, visitors can explore over 3,000m2 of exhibition space dedicated to contemporary art and interior design. There will be over 40 individual spaces featuring everything from stunning kitchen design to sustainable living spaces, fireplaces, lighting, and colour.
Photography Gonzalo Botet & Paloma Pacheco
Throughout its seven editions, Marbella Design & Art has brought together established studios and emerging talent, with innovation leading the way. Previous editions have featured some of Spain’s leading interior design and architecture studios, including Laura Carrillo, Pepe Leal, Erico Navazo, Cristina Puerta, Alfons y Damián, Viteri y Lapeña, Punto Filipino, L35, Adriana Nicolau, and AS Interioristas. Renowned Andalusian studios have also participated, including GC Studio, Alfonso Castellón, Ivonne Galván, Alberto Aranda, Javi Escobar, and Antonio Calzado, bringing local character and creativity to the fair’s international ambience. This year’s auditorium will be designed by Marisa Gallo and Ascale, while the terrace has been entrusted to Landscapers and Magda Chrzanowska. The restaurant, catered by Goyo, will be designed by Jose Arroyo.
The organisers chose Marbella as the backdrop for the fair owing to our city’s reputation as an internationally renowned destination, where beautiful design complements the Mediterranean light, the natural environment, and the cosmopolitan lifestyle. This combination has made the fair an unmissable event, not only for professionals and collectors, but also for those seeking inspiration in a unique experience where art, design, and lifestyle come together.
This year, audiences will enjoy a carefully curated selection of interior designers, artists, and prestigious international brands that will once again place Marbella on the global design map. The event will undoubtedly enjoy similar success to past editions, which have attracted over 16,000 visitors and featured over 150 exhibitors. Marbella Design & Art has consolidated itself as a key platform for discovering trends and emerging talent.
Marbella Design & Art 2026 welcomes Aalto Exclusive Design, Deseese Design, Estudio Marisa Gallo, Estudio Silvia Trigueros, Glam Design, Helena Rocha Architecture, Inhabit, Jose Arroyo, Landscapers, Paralela Taller Creativo, Welcome Design, Studio Nina Dubarry, Studio Vanesa Casas, and House of Kujawa as the designers and architects of its eighth edition.
Moreover, visitors can view the work of brands such as Airzone, Ascale, AsmTaps, Beltempo, Cosentino, Effegibi, Fenabel, Huëst, Junco Africano, Kaldewei España, Marina Marbella, Miele, Natuzzi, Orac, Ramos Y Cobos, Renovtec, Sanycces, and Technogym.
The services offered by these brands cover practically everything one needs for a beautiful, comfortable, stylish home. They include heating and ventilation, furniture design, decorative panels, and innovative surfaces for architecture, design, worktops (kitchens and bathrooms), cladding, floors, and other interior and exterior applications. They also feature kitchen and bathroom fixtures and appliances, laminate surfaces for countertops, cabinetry, and other interior surfaces, as well as electrical installation systems and smart home control products (including home automation, switches, and control panels). Visitors will also find a range of premium domestic and professional appliances, fitness equipment, and wellness solutions. Of course, entertainment is part of enjoying a good home life, and high-end audio and audiovisual products will also feature.
Artists and artisans displaying their work throughout the fair include Daniel Valencia Ferrá, Amber Craft & Design, and Anna Westerlund. The range of styles and genres includes paintings, sculptures, and unique art pieces.
INFO
Tickets to the event cost just €15 and can be purchased on www.marbelladesignart.com/entradas/. The fair will open daily from 12:00 – 20:00 from March 20 to 29. The VIP opening will take place on March 19. To keep up to date with event news, visit www.marbelladesignart.com