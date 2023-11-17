Not content to rest on their laurels, the owners recently embarked on major renovations, with a view to restoring the structure’s mythical splendour and setting new standards in the sector. The result is a modern, light-spaced building that combines comfort, ambience, and sophistication in a relaxed setting.

The hotel is home to beautiful outdoor gardens and boasts direct access to top golf courses. It is also conveniently close to shopping centres, a plethora of dining options, and the elegant Sotogrande Marina.

The gardens are worthy of mention, since they are the result of extensive landscaping improvements. The owners wished to create a ‘green lung’ to maximise the human-nature connection and bestow hotel guests with all the de-stressing benefits of spending time in the Great Outdoors. Sustainability and maximum symbiosis with the environment are key pillars of the hotel’s philosophy. A deep commitment to green practices commitment permeates every operation and service of the hotel. Maximum efficiency and the utmost respect for the environment reign supreme at the Encinar.