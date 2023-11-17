The Encinar Sotogrande Hotel is a name that is synonymous with elegance, and it is only fitting that it is located in one of Andalucía’s most luxurious areas: Sotogrande, home to nine of Europe’s top golf courses (including Real Club Valderrama), the Santa María Polo Club, and the Sotogrande Marina. The Hotel was initially designed as a Parador – a state-owned luxury hotel that is usually located in a converted historic building. However, it was soon re-envisioned as a hotel. It was built in 1963 under the guiding hand of brilliant architect, José Antonio Corrales, who bestowed it with innovative as well as traditional Andalusian touches, such as its stunning courtyard.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography The Encinar Sotogrande Hotel
Not content to rest on their laurels, the owners recently embarked on major renovations, with a view to restoring the structure’s mythical splendour and setting new standards in the sector. The result is a modern, light-spaced building that combines comfort, ambience, and sophistication in a relaxed setting.
The hotel is home to beautiful outdoor gardens and boasts direct access to top golf courses. It is also conveniently close to shopping centres, a plethora of dining options, and the elegant Sotogrande Marina.
The gardens are worthy of mention, since they are the result of extensive landscaping improvements. The owners wished to create a ‘green lung’ to maximise the human-nature connection and bestow hotel guests with all the de-stressing benefits of spending time in the Great Outdoors. Sustainability and maximum symbiosis with the environment are key pillars of the hotel’s philosophy. A deep commitment to green practices commitment permeates every operation and service of the hotel. Maximum efficiency and the utmost respect for the environment reign supreme at the Encinar.
If you aren’t into suntanning or swimming, then you can relax indoors at the lobby. The latter is much more than an entry and exit point. It contains a host of beautifully designed, comfortable chairs and tables where you can read a book, have a drink, or take pics for your social pages. If you are a cocktail lover, head to the Lobby Bar, where you will find a host of cocktails, coffees, and teas from across the globe. This spot is perfect to start or end your evening, owing to its carefully curated beverage list.
Within the hotel’s rooms, designed by prestigious interior architecture studio Mónica Fullana, Mediterranean elements, nature-inspired colours, and comfort hold sway. Light wood and pristine white sheets, combined with artful marble elements in the bathroom, create a warm, cosy vibe that feels a bit like a home away from home. There are numerous rooms to choose from, ranging from Legacy Standard rooms (27m2 in size) to Junior Suites measuring over 82m2, with their own dressing room, en-suite bathroom, and living room. The ‘Junior Suite With a View’ is ideal for families or small groups, as it boasts a sizeable terrace where you can catch a few rays or enjoy direct access to the garden and pool. All rooms are equipped with air conditioning, Wi-Fi, international brand amenities, pillow selection, a 43″ TV with satellite channels, and more.
The Encinar’s culinary offerings are impressive as well. Its Acebuche Restaurante and La Bellota Snack Bar embrace the zero-kilometre food concept, in which top-quality local produce reigns supreme. At these establishments, the five senses are pampered through a myriad of textures, aromas, flavours, and unique experiences. The Encinar is also a top choice for events and conferences, as its boasts 300 m2 of space for meetings, congresses and incentives, with two meeting rooms for smaller gatherings.