At any rate, it feels very different showing homes now that are open-plan, full of panoramic glass, sliding doors that disappear into the wall at the touch of a finger and architectural forms that can vary from rigidly geometrical to sculpted and rounded. It’s a process that is in continuous flux, already evolving away from white minimalism to the inclusion of more natural materials and more playful elements, all the while building on a great new era of technology that provides novel materials, engineering techniques and software technologies that reside under the skin of a new house.

Water features, floor to ceiling windows, large open-flowing living areas and kitchens where you can cook up a storm and then hide the evidence, add a sense of drama to today’s luxury home. The kitchen, once a functional room hidden away amid cooking fumes, is now a crisp, clean design feature of a home, where state-of-the-art extractors enable you to lounge around your breakfast bar with a coffee or glass of wine, while various gadgets pop up and down at the touch of a button, espresso machines make a delicious macchiato and your double-door American spec fridge dispenses ice cubes.

Speaking of American influences, the open kitchen concept is attributed to the USA, and is therefore sometimes also called an American kitchen, and of course it’s a classic element of the now-iconic loft renovation home. Aided by modern technology, the modern kitchen and open-plan layout uses space more efficiently and does away with so-called ‘dead areas’ such as corridors and walls. The result is a more integrated home where you can feel more connected with the property and its occupants without having to be in the same room. Villas, in particular, also offer sliding doors and latticed wooden screens that add privacy and intimacy to a larger open-plan interior, and there is no reason why this can’t also be applied to apartments and penthouses, for they too assist in the efficient use of space and take over the role that was previously played by walls and doors.

With the cubicle effect of small rooms gone, we’re left with spacious, open-plan living areas that flow into one another. Combined with high ceilings, natural light and views coming in from tall, floor to ceiling windows and sliding doors, it makes for a finer architecture and more pleasant and stylish living environment in which we are seduced by soft LED lighting, white acrylic furniture and brushed steel, but also by ingenious blends of such materials with richly veined matt wood, earthy stone and darker iron, not to mention an array of potentially brightly coloured synthetic materials.