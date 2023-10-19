Marbella is enjoying a true renaissance of tourism, with the Marbella City Council reporting that hotel occupancy reached over 74% in April alone, and many resorts enjoying full occupancy during the peak summer months. Such is the demand that Málaga aims to triple its close-to 1,000 five-star hotel rooms, with Mayor, Francisco de la Torre, emphasising the importance of quality over quantity when it comes to its target market.
Photography Courtesy Of The Flag
Not only is there a bigger demand for luxury, but also for comfort. With top travel influencers and bloggers informing their readers that Marbella takes more than a week to enjoy to the full, more travellers are looking for accommodation that feels like a home away from home. And that is where THE FLAG Costa del Sol, launched in Estepona, comes into the picture. This hotel comprises fully furnished apartments designed for long- and short-term stays alike.
As is the case with popular tourist destinations like London, Paris, or Vienna, there is a greater demand for accommodation that provides the space and luxury of apartment living, while still offering guests the amenities of living in a hotel. THE FLAG Costa del Sol is specifically targeted at adults and offers them an undisturbed, carefree experience, with a myriad of apartment types to choose from, ranging from 60m2 to 382m2.
Facilities include a fully functional kitchen, balcony or loggia, floor-level bathroom and rain shower, fully automatic air-conditioning, partial or full furnishing, and more. All-round service includes 24-hour reception with concierge service, group excursions, cultural and culinary events, and a free shuttle bus to Marbella. As you would expect of a luxury hotel in this area, apartment service includes regular cleaning with a change of towels and bed linen.
There is plenty to enjoy within the hotel itself – including an exclusive garden with regional plants and wildlife, a wellness area with a sauna, and a fully equipped fitness zone with modern equipment. There is also a beautifully designed, heated saltwater outdoor, 20-metre swimming pool, refreshment bar where fresh fruit, water and tea are served, and lounge area with a cosy fireplace for relaxation and socialising. There is even a library with books and magazines in a host of languages – perfect for those who like to catch up on the news back home or even work with their laptop in a quiet, amenable spot.
The Hotel hooks you up with other services if required. For instance, they can help you book an on-site medical treatment with professionals from internationally renowned practices and clinics. There are a host of optional extras and you can enjoy a meal if you like at the restaurant, tucking into ‘energy cuisine’ that is adapted to your individual dietary needs and wishes. You can also opt for meal delivery to your apartment, or book treatments such as massage and physiotherapy (or a workout session with a personal trainer). And if you have a special party to attend, why not book the services of a hairdresser, beautician, and manicure-pedicure specialist?
The Hotel can help you arrange just about any experience you can think of. Need a car to take you shopping, assistance for relatives needing accommodation, or a simple car rental? THE FLAG can sort it out for you. They can also organise everything from airport transport to laundry service, storage for personal items, and even a moving service.
THE FLAG has entered into an exclusive partnership with the Anantara Villa Padierna Palace, under which residents of THE FLAG Costa del Sol are welcome at the resort to play golf, tennis, or relax with a cocktail at the elegant beach club by the sea.