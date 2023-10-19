Not only is there a bigger demand for luxury, but also for comfort. With top travel influencers and bloggers informing their readers that Marbella takes more than a week to enjoy to the full, more travellers are looking for accommodation that feels like a home away from home. And that is where THE FLAG Costa del Sol, launched in Estepona, comes into the picture. This hotel comprises fully furnished apartments designed for long- and short-term stays alike.

As is the case with popular tourist destinations like London, Paris, or Vienna, there is a greater demand for accommodation that provides the space and luxury of apartment living, while still offering guests the amenities of living in a hotel. THE FLAG Costa del Sol is specifically targeted at adults and offers them an undisturbed, carefree experience, with a myriad of apartment types to choose from, ranging from 60m2 to 382m2.

Facilities include a fully functional kitchen, balcony or loggia, floor-level bathroom and rain shower, fully automatic air-conditioning, partial or full furnishing, and more. All-round service includes 24-hour reception with concierge service, group excursions, cultural and culinary events, and a free shuttle bus to Marbella. As you would expect of a luxury hotel in this area, apartment service includes regular cleaning with a change of towels and bed linen.