Places to Gather

The street-level restaurant, Lobo 8, is poised to become one of Madrid’s hottest. It serves traditional cuisine with a twist. The Hotel calls it ‘cult cuisine’, since it arises from the idea that cuisine is culture. The Chefs seek to reinvent traditional dishes by “creating a parallel universe.” Starters include the almond white gazpacho with a prickly pear sorbet, smoked sardine and pork trotters, while the mains include a juicy grilled sirloin steak with roast marrow sauce, glazed shallots, and mushroom magret. The most stunning décor is to be found, meanwhile, in LobByto – the lobby bar, designed by the Rockwell group and transporting you to the pinnacle of the 1920s and 1930s. This bar serves excellent wines and Champagnes, as well as a menu featuring homemade, traditional dishes which are perfect for sharing.

Treat Yourself

The spa, called Egoïste and featuring bespoke tratements, is managed by the winner of six prizes at the World Luxury Spa Awards, Manuel de la Garza. Close by is the gym, fitted with cutting-edge equipment, and two events spaces for private parties and business gatherings.

Interesting Anecdotes: Did You Know that…

When the Gran Hotel Inglés was launched in 1886, there were just a few other top standard hotels in Madrid: the Hotel de la Paix in the Puerta del Sol, the Hotel de Rusia, Embajadores, La Fontana de Oro, and the Hotel París?

In the early 20th century, the Hotel’s current suites were once home to painters and construction workers, who kept the Hotel in tip-top condition by performing all repairs themselves.

In its early days, the Gran Hotel Inglés would entice its guests with irresistible offers. In 1929, a stay for a night cost just seven pesetas!

During the Civil War, the Hotel was used as a hospital for the wounded.

Many celebrities have slept at the Gran Inglés, including British writer Virginia Woolf. In the year 2008, the City of Madrid paid homage to the Gran Hotel Inglés. The commemorative plaque stated that the Hotel had been launched in 1853 – a mistaken date which actually corresponded to the year the Hotel was built.

WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS