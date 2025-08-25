Photography Courtesy Of The Gran Marbella Resort & Beach Club
Slow Luxury Arrives On The Coast
If you live close to the serene Real de Zaragoza beach in Marbella, you may have noticed that the area is now home to the five-star Gran Marbella Resort & Beach Club. The resort is the ninth property in the prestigious Iconic Luxury Hotels collection by L+R Hotels, which includes legendary hotels such as Cliveden House and Chewton Glen in the UK, as well as the Hotel Excelsior in Italy. Its launch follows the recent debut of Palm House in Palm Beach, Florida, marking the group’s third international venture. L+R Hotels has a portfolio of over 115 hotels and 23,000 rooms across the UK, Europe, the US, and the Caribbean.
There are 135 rooms at the resort, 125 of which have private terraces, and 10 of which are exclusive suites with panoramic views. Some suites feature a pool or Jacuzzi, as well as a meeting room, making them ideal for those who are in town for both business and pleasure. The Gran Marbella Resort & Beach Club also boasts five pools (including a Kids’ pool) and a 24-hour fitness centre, which is open seven days a week. The infinity pool features beach access, while the Spa & Fitness Centre overlooks the sea, offering guests a wide range of facials and body treatments. Guests can also spend time relaxing and detoxing in the indoor pool, saunas, or steam rooms. Those wishing to hone their cardiovascular fitness, meanwhile, can head to a secluded indoor pool, which is ideal for performing a few laps.
The hotel’s design and architecture, which pay homage to Andalusia’s Arabian heritage, were created by the Goddard Littlefair studio. The wide horseshoe arches, local stone masonry, and ornate Zellige tiles honour regional craftsmanship, while delicate jali windows and lanterns lend a touch of Moorish charm to the interiors. The hotel’s carefully curated colour palette is inspired by the surrounding land and landscape. Warm terracotta tones, soft ochres, and sage greens embody the designers’ creative vision. Courtyards and outdoor spaces come alive with flowing water and lush gardens, accompanied by a citrus scent that evokes the traditional Andalusian riad.
Food is undoubtedly the highlight of any holiday, and this resort does not disappoint in this regard. It offers all-day dining, delighting patrons with Mediterranean flavours and gorgeous presentation. At Amù Restaurant, diners can soak up the beachside dining experience and cocktails by sunset. This space is part of an already established brand, thanks to the Amù Monte Carlo restaurant. Its Marbella iteration houses the hotel’s infinity and indoor pools, as well as the Spa. For sophisticated cocktails and an impressive wine list, head to the Lobby Bar. The Garden Bar is ideal for those seeking a tranquil escape with candlelit charm. During the day, few places beat the Pool Bar, where guests can enjoy poolside drinks and music.
The establishment is an ideal leisure, wellness, and culinary destination for both guests and local residents to enjoy throughout the year. The experience is further enriched by a connection to the region’s roots through craft workshops, tastings of excellent wines and local products, and immersive experiences that delve into the local culture.
The Gran Marbella Resort & Beach Club caters to business professionals and private celebrations as much as it does to those seeking a bit of R ‘n R. It has a selection of elegant meeting spaces that are perfect for hosting events such as conferences, meetings, weddings, parties, and product launches. The resort features carefully manicured gardens, creating an idyllic setting for outdoor weddings and other special events. If you have a special event coming up, contact the hotel to discover how they can help you make it unforgettable.