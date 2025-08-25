Food is undoubtedly the highlight of any holiday, and this resort does not disappoint in this regard. It offers all-day dining, delighting patrons with Mediterranean flavours and gorgeous presentation. At Amù Restaurant, diners can soak up the beachside dining experience and cocktails by sunset. This space is part of an already established brand, thanks to the Amù Monte Carlo restaurant. Its Marbella iteration houses the hotel’s infinity and indoor pools, as well as the Spa. For sophisticated cocktails and an impressive wine list, head to the Lobby Bar. The Garden Bar is ideal for those seeking a tranquil escape with candlelit charm. During the day, few places beat the Pool Bar, where guests can enjoy poolside drinks and music.

The establishment is an ideal leisure, wellness, and culinary destination for both guests and local residents to enjoy throughout the year. The experience is further enriched by a connection to the region’s roots through craft workshops, tastings of excellent wines and local products, and immersive experiences that delve into the local culture.

The Gran Marbella Resort & Beach Club caters to business professionals and private celebrations as much as it does to those seeking a bit of R ‘n R. It has a selection of elegant meeting spaces that are perfect for hosting events such as conferences, meetings, weddings, parties, and product launches. The resort features carefully manicured gardens, creating an idyllic setting for outdoor weddings and other special events. If you have a special event coming up, contact the hotel to discover how they can help you make it unforgettable.