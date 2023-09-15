If any place on the planet should shout about its ‘green’ credentials, it’s Madeira, the mid-Atlantic archipelago that is a hothouse of sustainability and healthy, happy visitors. Surrounded by a pristine Atlantic Ocean and punctuated with a plethora of steep basalt peaks, Madeira’s long been recognised for its health-enhancing properties! Back in the 18th & 19th centuries, winter-weary Northern Europeans came by the boatload to enjoy its beneficial climate.

Funchal

Funchal is Madeira’s main city and it’s full of genuine Portuguese character, authentic encounters and local flavour. It’s also full of tourists! That doesn’t take anything away from it. I love taking my laptop downtown for a coffee, spending an hour or two writing and people-watching before enjoying ‘Prato do Dia’, a local lunch in one of the city’s many small restaurants or ‘tasquinhas’. The golden rule is ‘follow the locals’ and enjoy excellent home cooking at an exceptionally reasonable price!

I was recently asked to write a series entitled, Madeira Travel Stories which took me out-of-town and it was thanks to that, I began to appreciate these islands from a whole new perspective!

Organic Farm Bio-Quinta Do Pântano

The village of Santo da Serra is half an hour from Funchal and only 15 minutes from the island’s airport. We stayed at Bio-Quinta Do Pântano, an organically-certified Quinta or farm estate abundant with fresh flowers, vegetables, fruits, sheep, chickens and its own cheeky, little white goat.

Pântano’s main house sleeps 8 people so it’s good for larger groups. There are two smaller studios and another house on the property all complete with excellent kitchen/cooking facilities. The Quinta is wonderfully quiet with lots of room to relax in the gardens along with a 27-hole golf course just over the trees and the added bonus of all the organic fruit & veg you can handle.

On our first night, owner Emanuel prepared espetadas, traditional Madeiran meat-on-the-skewer washed down with flagons of local cider. This upland area is famous for cider production with apples & pears growing profusely at these higher altitudes. Emanuel’s sister runs a restaurant only a short walk through the village called A Quinta so it’s handy if you don’t feel like cooking.

Santo’s Sunday Market is a great place to buy locally-grown, organic produce and you can also try the local ‘Poncha’, a traditional ‘fisherman’s’ drink that’s popular throughout these islands.