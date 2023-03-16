H10 Hotels is one of Spain’s most renowned hotel groups, having launched in the 1980s and grown into a 66-hotel chain that is present in 23 destinations. Currently expanding throughout Europe and the Caribbean, the group is big on quality, as is evidenced by its H10 Quality Excellence Management System. The latter controls sustainability, safety, and prevention and has garnered the company the ISO 9001:2015 certification (H10 Hotels also has the Biosphere’ seal). In the summer of 2022, the brand launched its first hotel in the centre of Málaga, in the lively area of Hoyo de Esparteros.
WORDS Marisa Cutillas PHOTOGRAPHY Courtesy of the H10 Croma Málaga
Design Features
The H10 Croma Málaga was designed by architect, Rafael Moneo, a veritable icon in the industry who has conjured up museums, auditoriums, religious buildings, and even a skyscraper (check out the ethereal Torre Puig in Hospitalet de Llobregat, with its hypnotic zigzag facade). The new hotel’s stunning facade features geometric shapes and chromatic colours. Its interior design, meanwhile, was entrusted to the prestigious Lázaro Rosa-Violán studio.
A Place To Call Home
There are 138 rooms in total, divided into different categories (including the Superior, Deluxe, and Family rooms, as well as Junior Suites, and the Croma Suite). All have a special feature: a square-shaped terrace boasting stunning, hand-painted Mensaque ceramic mosaic, whose lively blue patterns are evocative of the sea.
The rooms exude a modern, nature-inspired style dominated by the warmth of wood, curved natural forms, and stunning art works hung above the sizeable beds. The accommodations range in size from 25m2 (the Superior Double rooms) to 55m2 in size (the Croma 216 Suite Room, which features a bedroom and living room with a sofa bed). The suite also has two originally styled, private terraces overlooking the city centre. All rooms come with handy features like smart TVs, a minibar, safe, adjustable climate control system, a Nespresso machine, a bathrobe and slippers, and more.
Harnessing The Calming Effects Of Nature
The reception is a beautiful exponent of biophilic design. Indoor trees and plants abound, as do warm wood hues, curved seating, and inviting features such as pottery, wooden bookshelves, designer stools and lamps, and statement walls with artistic pieces. Indeed, many common areas seem to blur the lines between interior design and nature, bringing instant stress relief.
A Central Location
Location is arguably the first thing tourists consult when booking a hotel and it doesn’t get any better than this. The H10 Croma Málaga is smack bang in the city centre and is this close to major spots:
- 130m from the buzzing Atarazanas Central Market
- 350m from the suburban train station
- 350m from the iconic Marqués de Larios street
- 950m from the Roman Theatre and the Picasso Museum and 1.3km from the Picasso Birthplace Museum
- 1.2km from the AVE
- 1.4km from the Alcazaba
And the list goes on…
Taking A Bite Out Of Málaga
The H10 Croma Málaga has a select range of dining and drink options. The restaurant offers a full breakfast buffet prepared with top-quality, seasonal products. The lobby bar, meanwhile, is the perfect spot for a quick coffee, cocktails, or snacks. The Hotel has an arty looking bar with a terrace on the ground floor, where gourmets can give in to the temptation of tapas, apéritifs, and a good selection of wines. Finally, there is a rooftop bar, with a plunge pool, sun lounger, and stunning views over the city. This spot is an ideal choice for events and its menu includes snacks, tapas, and cocktails.
A Place To Do Business
The Hotel has also been envisioned as a place for businesses to hold events and conferences. It has three, naturally-lit meeting rooms: Azul, Cubismo, and Rosa – all are inspired on Picasso’s most representative artistic periods. The largest room, Cubismo, measures 238m2 and is able to accommodate up to 200 people.
The H10 Croma Málaga has brought something magical and new to a city centre that seemed incapable of housing further surprises: a modern, beautifully designed hotel that is made to help tourists make the most of a vibrant city with plenty of heart. It promises to be a place to relax, dine, and enjoy some of the best views of the city.