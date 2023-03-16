Design Features

The H10 Croma Málaga was designed by architect, Rafael Moneo, a veritable icon in the industry who has conjured up museums, auditoriums, religious buildings, and even a skyscraper (check out the ethereal Torre Puig in Hospitalet de Llobregat, with its hypnotic zigzag facade). The new hotel’s stunning facade features geometric shapes and chromatic colours. Its interior design, meanwhile, was entrusted to the prestigious Lázaro Rosa-Violán studio.

A Place To Call Home

There are 138 rooms in total, divided into different categories (including the Superior, Deluxe, and Family rooms, as well as Junior Suites, and the Croma Suite). All have a special feature: a square-shaped terrace boasting stunning, hand-painted Mensaque ceramic mosaic, whose lively blue patterns are evocative of the sea.

The rooms exude a modern, nature-inspired style dominated by the warmth of wood, curved natural forms, and stunning art works hung above the sizeable beds. The accommodations range in size from 25m2 (the Superior Double rooms) to 55m2 in size (the Croma 216 Suite Room, which features a bedroom and living room with a sofa bed). The suite also has two originally styled, private terraces overlooking the city centre. All rooms come with handy features like smart TVs, a minibar, safe, adjustable climate control system, a Nespresso machine, a bathrobe and slippers, and more.